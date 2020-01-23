The EU General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) in the Caribbean context

Bridgetown, BARBADOS, January 23, 2019. The General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) came into force on May 25, 2018 across Europe and was designed to modernise laws and protect the personal information of individuals and give control to individuals over their personal data. Further, it aimed to streamline the regulatory environment for business in the use of personal data and the protection of privacy rights of European citizens. GDPR also applies to non-EU companies processing European personal data outside the EU and since its adoption the regulation has become a model for many national laws outside of the EU.

Within the Caribbean, there remains a level of uncertainty surrounding the regulatory framework and the manner by which governments, businesses, and entities collect, store and disseminate private data of EU citizens. As such, companies and public bodies within the Caribbean could incur serious challenges in the conduct of their business with EU operators and citizens.

In view of this, a two-day workshop on the requirements and conditions of compliance with the EU GDPR for public administrations and regional social partners is being organised and funded by the

Technical Assistance and Information Exchange Instrument (TAIEX) of the European Commission in cooperation with the Caribbean Export Development Agency, Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit GmbH or GIZ in short, the CARIFORUM Secretariat, the Barbados Coalition Services Industries and the Ministry of Foreign Trade for the Government of Barbados.

The workshop scheduled to be held on 29-30th of January 2020 supports the EU’s goals through raising awareness and understanding about the EU data protection regulation.

About Caribbean Export

Caribbean Export is a regional export development and trade and investment promotion organisation of the Forum of Caribbean States (CARIFORUM) currently executing the Regional Private Sector Programme (RPSDP) funded by the European Union under the 11th European Development Fund (EDF) Caribbean Export’s mission is to increase the competitiveness of Caribbean countries by providing quality export development and trade and investment promotion services through effective programme execution and strategic alliances.

About TAIEX

TAIEX is the European Commission’s Technical Assistance and Information Exchange Instrument, implemented by the Institution Building Unit, NEAR.C3. TAIEX provides short-term, peer-to-peer assistance to government administrations to support them in the approximation, application and enforcement of the EU acquis, to share EU best practices, and to help implement bilateral/regional agreements. Given its successful implementation in the Neighborhood and Enlargement area, DG NEAR and FPI have decided to extend TAIEX to other countries, with funding from the PI.

More information about TAIEX can be found at https://ec.europa.eu/neighbourhood-enlargement/tenders/taiex_en

Contact: Federica La China, European Commission,

Tel: +32 229 89613,

Email: [email protected]

