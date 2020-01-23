Kia wins multiple 2020 “Best Car for the Money” Awards from U.S. News & World Report

2020 Forte, Soul, Sorento and Sedona are chosen for outstanding value and quality

Kia wins more 2020 Best Car for the Money awards than any other brand

Today, at the Washington Auto Show, Kia received four 2020 Best Car for the Money awards from U.S. News & World Report in four separate categories: the Forte won for best compact car; the Soul was best subcompact SUV; Sorento best 3-row SUV; and Sedona best minivan.



“Winning one Best Car for the Money awards is a great honor,” said Michael Cole, president, Kia Motors America (KMA). “Winning four is fantastic. It’s Kia’s mission to provide consumers with desirable high-quality vehicles at the best value, and so this recognition from U.S. News & World Report is tremendously gratifying.”



Winners are chosen by the best combination of quality and value. Quality is determined by each vehicle’s performance in U.S. News & World Report Best Car Rankings and value is measured by a combination of transaction prices and five-year total ownership costs.



U.S. News & World Report executive editor Jaime Page Deaton said, “Kia winning four Best Car for the Money Awards shows just how well the company’s strategy of providing quality, feature-filled cars has paid off. In each category that Kia won, the model not only represented a great value in terms of price and ownership costs, but also in terms of providing a top-notch ownership experience.”

