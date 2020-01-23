Kia teases Super Bowl spot for all-new Seltos SUV

In a preview of what’s to come in Kia Motors’ Super Bowl ad for the all-new 2021 Seltos SUV, we see a strong and determined child as he enters a room teeming with journalists. After making his way to the podium he looks out across the assembled crowd and says, “First question.” A reporter quickly replies, “What keeps you going out there?”

Scheduled to air in the third quarter, Kia’s 60-second spot focuses on overcoming adversity to achieve the impossible dream. And the hardscrabble journey at the center of the story inspired Kia to establish the “Yards Against Homelessness” charitable initiative as a continuation of its “Give It Everything” brand personality.

Following the overwhelming success of the Kia Telluride, the first SUV to win the “Triple Crown” of the auto industry’s most prestigious accolades – North American Utility Vehicle of the Year; MotorTrendSUV of the Year; and Car and Driver 10 Best – the refined and right-sized all-new Seltos is set to energize the Entry SUV segment with a personality all its own.

#GiveItEverything