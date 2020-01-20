Cayman: OfReg makes donation to the FRC



OfReg CEO Mr. Malike Cummings, and FRC Programme Facilitator Ms. Julianne Fewless-Thompson

The Utility Regulation and Competition Office (OfReg), an independent multisector regulatory authority, made a donation the Family Resource Center (FRC).

OfReg received a number of supermarket vouchers to be used as gifts for our office Christmas party, however, the staff decided to donate them to a worthy cause rather than accept them.

According to OfReg’s CEO: “we recognize the important work carried out by the FRC in the community and are pleased to support their efforts”. I am also very proud of my team, who chose to celebrate the Christmas season by thinking of others by giving, rather than receiving”. Ms. Fewless-Thompson expressed her gratitude for the vouchers and stated these are welcome gifts for those in need.