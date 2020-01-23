Cayman: International Data Privacy Day 2020

On Tuesday, January 28th the Cayman Islands joins the rest of the world in marking International Data Privacy Day. This is the first time this special day is celebrated in Cayman, after the commencement of the Data Protection Law (DPL) on 30 September 2019.

The DPL introduced important rights for individuals, including the right to be informed about how your personal data is being used, to have your data corrected, to object to direct marketing, and to access your own personal data.

The DPL also created a set of rules on the use of personal data by businesses and organizations across the public and private sectors, based on eight core principles dealing with fairness, adequacy, retention and security of personal data processing, amongst other things.

The Office of the Ombudsman has been tasked with oversight and enforcement of the DPL, and individuals have the right to complain to the Ombudsman if they believe their data is not being processed in accordance with the new law.

We are holding a meet and greet at the front entrance of the Government Administration Building on Tuesday morning. If you have any questions about data protection and how it affects you, we invite you to come along and speak to us.

Please visit the Ombudsman website for more information including FAQs, guidance and other resources to help you understand your data protection rights and obligations: www.ombudsman.ky/data-protection or send your questions to: [email protected]