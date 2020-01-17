Cayman: Infrastructure Minister to participate in CARIF 2020 in Jamaica

Hon. Joey Hew

GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands – Minister of Commerce, Planning and Infrastructure, Hon. Joey Hew will participate in the 4th annual Caribbean Infrastructure Forum (CARIF 2020) in Kingston, Jamaica on January 21-22.

The Caribbean Infrastructure Forum convenes the region’s public sector, utilities, financiers and project investors to map out the region’s infrastructure needs, foster new relationships and introduce Caribbean projects to international sources of expertise and financing.

Some of the themes to be covered in the agenda include investment in infrastructure, financing and construction of world class projects across the region, developing robust energy matrices and public-private partnerships mechanics for the Caribbean

Hon. Joey Hew will represent the Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin in the keynote opening session alongside Prime Minister of Jamaica, The Most Hon. Andrew Holness, as they present on strategies for advancing infrastructure, sustainability and resilience in their respective islands.

Minister Hew will also serve as a panellist with other leading voices in the region to address the topic, “Walking the Walk – Adoption of Sustainable Energy to Power Island Governments”.

The Minister of Commerce, Planning and Infrastructure will be accompanied on the trip by Chief Officer Alan Jones, Energy Policy Coordinator Kristen Augustine and other Ministry staff.

Mr. Jones and Mrs Augustine will also visit the parishes of Clarendon and St. James where they will tour New Fortress Energy’s Floating Storage Regasification Terminal and their Bogue LNG Terminal.

Over the years, CARIF has hosted Premiers, Prime Ministers and senior ministerial representatives across the Caribbean. The audience at the event will include private and public sector decision makers, utility representatives, multilaterals and representatives across the financing space from the Caribbean and other regions.

The event is organised by New Energy Events and IJGlobal, the infrastructure arm of Euromoney Institutional Investor.