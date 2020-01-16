Bertram Leon recognised in Queen’s New Year’s Day Honours 2020 for services to the Saint Lucian Community in the UK and abroad

Article Courtesy St. Lucia News Online From OECS

Bertram Omar Leon has been honoured in the Queen’s New Year’s Day Honours 2020 for services to the Saint Lucian community in the UK and abroad.

Bertram is a former President of the Saint Lucian International Overseas Association with members in the USA, UK, Canada, St. Croix, Barbados, and Saint Lucia. He is also the current Chairman of the Gros-Islet Community Association UK, Treasurer for the Saint Lucia Diabetes Project (UK) and Co-director of the Caribbean Diaspora Skills Directory – an initiative the Commission of the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) is currently working with Bertram to amplify.

Bertram will receive a medal of the Order of the British Empire.

