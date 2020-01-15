Bamboo bikes and electric skateboards take to the track at MOVE 2020

London – 15 January 2020: Bikes made from bamboo, electric skateboards and hydrogen-powered eBikes are among the vehicles available for MOVE 2020 visitors to try out on this year’s test track.
Whether catering for the first and last mile of a journey, or providing sustainable solutions for developing economies, the event’s test track showcases the latest in mobility technology.
Cormac Martin, MOVE 2020 conference director, says: “The way we travel and move around cities, both in the UK and internationally, is changing. MOVE shines a light on the creative solutions and disruptors paving a way towards sustainable travel and the test track is the best place in London to experience what’s in store.”
Companies demonstrating vehicles include:
- Pragma Mobility (hydrogen-powered eBikes)
- Bamboo Bikes
- Boosted Boards (electric skateboards)
- Solar E-Cycles Kenya Ltd (solar powered electric bikes)
- Spin (dockless shared scooters)
- Bird Rides (electric scooters)
- Gura Rides (electric bikes)
- Delfast Bikes (electric bikes – longest range available)
- WheelKinetic (compact electric scooter)
- Simplemobility (eScooter)
- Cycl (electric bike accessories)
- Unicorn Electrics (electric bikes)
- Gleam Technologies
- Ebike Labs (eBike sharing provider)
MOVE 2020 takes place at London ExCel from 11-12 February 2020. To book tickets and receive a special 50% discount, visit the official MOVE website, terrapinn.com/moveand use the code MEDIA50 at checkout.
