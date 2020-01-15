Bamboo bikes and electric skateboards take to the track at MOVE 2020

London – 15 January 2020: Bikes made from bamboo, electric skateboards and hydrogen-powered eBikes are among the vehicles available for MOVE 2020 visitors to try out on this year’s test track.

Whether catering for the first and last mile of a journey, or providing sustainable solutions for developing economies, the event’s test track showcases the latest in mobility technology.

Cormac Martin, MOVE 2020 conference director, says: “The way we travel and move around cities, both in the UK and internationally, is changing. MOVE shines a light on the creative solutions and disruptors paving a way towards sustainable travel and the test track is the best place in London to experience what’s in store.”

Companies demonstrating vehicles include:

