All hell has broken loose within the Grammys

By Eve Barlow From Vulture

The ousted first female Grammy president might’ve just broken the dam on music’s worst secrets. Photo: John Parra/Getty Images for LARAS

“Music’s biggest night” is this Sunday, but it’s already been overshadowed by behind-the-scenes tension. Last Thursday, a dramatic news story broke revealing that Recording Academy president Deborah Dugan, newly in the role as of August 2019, was put on administrative leave only ten days ahead of this year’s Grammys ceremony. Dugan, the former CEO of (Red), was brought in following the departure of Neil Portnow. She became the first female president of the Grammys, hired after Portnow’s resignation last summer following his controversial comments in 2018: Responding to criticism that the Academy’s voting was sexist and lacked female representation, he placed the responsibility on female artists, whom he advised to “step up” in order to be recognized. The statement inspired the creation of a task force by the Academy, led by Time’s Up CEO Tina Tchen who, alongside artists, label representatives, and academics, investigated the changes that needed to be made after Portnow’s missive. Dugan’s hiring followed.

The news of her suspension arrives only three weeks after Dugan sent a jaw-dropping, detailed memo to the Academy’s HR department, containing numerous complaints about the Academy. The details of that memo only came to light Tuesday after Dugan’s newly hired legal team, Wigdor LLP, filed a discrimination complaint with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission against the Academy. Her legal team alleges that the memo is why she was put on leave and claims that the institution’s practices highlight “tactics reminiscent of those deployed by individuals defending Harvey Weinstein.” Meanwhile, the Academy says Dugan was suspended following a complaint by Portnow’s former assistant over Dugan’s bullying managerial style and “abusive work environment.” The complaint was made back in November 2019, which raised the question of why action has suddenly — and noisily — been taken now.

Wigdor LLP is accusing the Academy of putting Dugan on leave close to the ceremony in order to divert attention from its own “unlawful activity.” It tweeted: “This blatant form of retaliation in corporate America is all too common, even post #MeToo, and we will utilize all lawful means necessary to ensure that those responsible are held accountable for their actions.” If this is the case, then Dugan’s dismissal could become one of the biggest stories in the music industry since the Me Too era began.

Here’s a rundown of the major developments so far.

What are Dugan’s complaints against the Academy?

As the New York Times reported, Dugan sent a memo to the HR department of the Academy with shocking details about goings-on within the organization. On Tuesday, Dugan’s legal team revealed the full scope of the allegations she sought to bring to light. They include, but are not limited to, details of sexual harassment of Dugan by Joel Katz (the Academy’s general legal counsel) during a dinner, which Katz has “categorically denied”; Grammy voting irregularities stemming from the board, who don’t promote a transparent nomination process (submissions for awards are voted on by the Academy’s 12,000 members and the top 20 selections are reviewed by “secret committees”; artists who have prior relationships with the board are often the ones given priority, and in some cases, added at a later date at the behest of major stars. Dugan’s complaint alleges that Ed Sheeran and Ariana Grande were snubbed for 2019 Song of the Year nominations for this reason); an outstanding allegation of rape against Portnow made by a female recording artist, which Portnow has denied in a new statement calling the allegation “ludicrous and untrue,” and claiming that he was “completely exonerated” by an internal investigation that was never previously publicized; a request she rejected from the Board to offer Portnow a $750,000 consulting job at the Academy following his exit, which Portnow now says he “at no time demanded”; and a boys’-club mentality that has led to sexist treatment of other women in the Academy, including chief information officer Megan Clarke, former vice-president of MusiCares Dana Tomarken, and two other unnamed women. The complaint also alleges that Dugan was paid significantly less in her position than her predecessor, Portnow, and claims that minutes after Dugan had been reassured her leave wouldn’t be made public, the Academy informed the press.

What are the complaints made against Dugan?

Dugan has been accused of acting in a hostile way toward her executive assistant, Claudine Little, whom she inherited from Portnow. Little took a leave of absence in October before she filed a claim. Dugan’s lawyers are insisting that Little was unsuitable for the job, that Dugan kept her on anyway “out of the goodness of her heart,” and that the situation was blown out of proportion by the executive committee who then began to cut back Dugan’s responsibilities. There is an ongoing investigation against Dugan within the Academy. (The Academy has not responded to Vulture’s requests for comment.) Dugan’s temporary stand-in, Harvey Mason Jr., also wrote a letter to the Academy members hitting back at both the media and Dugan for “leaks” and “misinformation” and claiming that Dugan was extorting the Academy for $22 million in exchange for dropping her allegations and resigning from her role.

Portnow, in his response to the claims in the EEOC complaint, said the filing and its allegations are “a diversionary tactic and will not convert them to truth.” Meanwhile, the women on the Recording Academy’s Board — Tammy Hurt, Christine Albert, Leslie Ann Jones, and Terry Jones — have issued a joint statement standing by the Academy and hitting back at Dugan’s allegations of a boys’-club attitude within the institution. “It is deeply disturbing to us — and quite frankly, heartbreaking — to witness the firestorm against our organization that has been unleashed,” the letter reads. “The Academy is keenly sensitive to any and all allegations of harassment or abuse, and we support the independent investigations that have been launched.” It continues, “We have collectively volunteered many years of service guiding and supporting this organization. We would not have taken precious time away from our families and careers if we felt that it was a ‘boys’ club.’ We are leaders of this organization and fully committed to transformational change both within the Academy and within our industry at large.” The letter ends, “We stand ready to address all concerns, allegations and accusations with facts in hand.”

Following mounting allegations of voting irregularities and corruption, interim Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. has issued a new statement denying any wrongdoing. “It is the goal of the Recording Academy to ensure the GRAMMY Awards process is led in a fair and ethical manner and that voting members make their choices based solely on the artistic excellence and technical merits of eligible recording,” it reads. “Spurious allegations claiming members or committees use our process to push forward nominations for artists they have relationships with are categorically false, misleading and wrong.” The statement doubles down, “This process is strictly enforced with everyone involved and has no exceptions.”

What has Dugan said?

Speaking publicly for the first time Thursday on Good Morning America, Dugan initially praised “some amazing, amazing people” in the Academy and on the board. She then spoke about Grammy lawyer Joel Katz’s proposition over dinner before she even stepped into her post, how he called her “babe” and commented on her attractiveness. “The evening went on to trying to kiss me,” she said. “All the way through I felt like I was being tested in how I would acquiesce.” She maintained that she was raising issues the entire time she served as president, but as soon as she filed a formal complaint to HR she was put on leave. When asked why she didn’t want to take legal action, Dugan said, “Because I actually wanted to make change from within. I moved across country, I had a great job, I believe in what the Recording Academy should stand for: artists.” She says she thought, I can fix this, I can work with this team.

Dugan said she found out about the rape allegation against Portnow at the start of her post. On the voting rigging, she said, “The system should be transparent and there are incidents of conflict of interests that taint the results.” Dugan revealed that she has further evidence about voting irregularities in the jazz category and that she’s filed a complaint there. When probed on the Ed Sheeran and Ariana Grande complaint, Dugan said, “It’s very serious and I wouldn’t be here if I didn’t think I would make a difference.” (She would not, however, name the artist who was nominated in their place.) Dugan warmly and wistfully said she will still watch the ceremony on Sunday; her lawyer said that the Grammys are on “life support right now.”

Dugan’s legal team has also continued to argue on her behalf that she wasn’t put on leave because of the staff allegation against her, but because she was due to bring legal action against the Academy over her claims of discrimination and the reaction to her internal whistle-bowling. “It was retaliation,” the EEOC filing claims. They also insist that the claims are not the sort that should lead to a CEO being put on leave, particularly ten days before the Grammys.

Those on Dugan’s side paint a picture of a successful businesswoman who uprooted herself from New York to L.A. with her family and was actively engaged in conversations with artists about their concerns with the Academy in order to fulfill her task of remedying the inequalities within the Academy’s culture. According to her lawyers, the Academy is defaming her as a “money-hungry liar.”

What do the members of the original task force think?

We as a Task Force were tasked with meeting with her and pushing her to do this. And then they fire her. I don’t trust it.

Eighteen individuals sat on the original task force — itself created to examine bias in the Academy in March 2018 in the wake of Portnow’s comments. The task force issued a statement in response to the controversy on January 23, 2020, which did not mention Dugan by name, but instead talked about the members’ “shock and dismay at the allegations surrounding the Recording Academy and its leadership that surfaced this week.” The task force reiterates in their statement that a report was delivered to the Academy outlining issues with inclusion and diversity. The statement goes on to explain that the task force “will be reconvening in 90 days and expects to hear progress from the Academy by that time.” It closes by stating that the task force is “deeply disappointed at the level of commitment by some of the Academy’s leadership in effecting the kind of real and constructive change presented in our report.” You can read the statement in full here.

Vulture got in touch with one task force member: Terri Winston, executive director of Women’s Audio Mission. She had no specifics on the case, and knew nothing of the claims made against Dugan, revealing that the task force was not consulted ahead of the decision to suspend her. “I am very suspicious!” says Winston. “It’s right before the Grammys. It’s very, very strange timing. The first time you’ve put a woman in charge and they magically fail right before the Grammys? And you make it a big media push?” Winston only met Dugan in the context of the task force, but questions that her offense was this alleged bullying management style. “Of course! She’s a bitch, right? Classic,” says Winston. “We as a Task Force were tasked with meeting with her and pushing her to do this. And then they fire her. I don’t trust it.”

Winston also believes there may have been a superficiality to the Academy’s commitment to change and that the task force was arguably a plaster placed over a deep wound that was never going to heal. “It made some things happen,” she says. “You did see an awards show [in 2019] that had more women in it, and the nominating committee became more diverse. That’s progress. But I also think they thought, We did it and we’re done. We don’t need to do anything else. When in fact that was just the beginning.”

What do people in the music industry think?

Celebrities such as Gabrielle Union, Sheryl Crow, and Megyn Kelly have sprung to Dugan’s defense publicly. Crow calls Dugan “a fantastic and brilliant woman.” Union tweeted, “Coulda sworn this is the same board that told women to ‘step up’ Clearly what they really meant was stand down, turn a blind eye to problems, or be fired. #DeborahDugan truly stepped up & tried to make necessary changes & was shown the door.” Chuck D also weighed in, calling the Academy out for the “same old bullshit.” “I’m not surprised that Deborah Dugan is out,” he wrote. “I am appalled because it reeks of the same old jive, a New Whirl Odor that considers the masses simply as ‘them asses.’”

How will this affect Sunday night’s ceremony?

With certain artists already speaking out publicly against the Academy, it remains to be seen what the collateral could be on the night itself. Will certain artists, like Ariana Grande (who’s had her own clashes with the Grammys), pull out of their scheduled performances? On Saturday, The Hollywood Reporter noted that Champagne Billecart-Salmon was pulling its sponsorship from the ceremony in solidarity with Dugan. At the many events taking place this week, there will be ample opportunity for artists to speak to journalists on red carpets and on podiums. Televised events like the Grammys have become major opportunities in recent years to propel movements such as Time’s Up and Me Too. Dugan was hired to clean up a messy operation with decades’ worth of internalized sexism and lack of representation. If she’s allegedly been booted out for starting to unpack those issues, then the question arises: Are patriarchal organizations like the Academy actively working against those movements?

This story is developing and will be updated accordingly.

To read updates and more on this story go to: https://www.vulture.com/2020/01/grammys-deborah-dugan-scandal-explainer.html