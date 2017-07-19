Your dream job is one giant stride away: Ocean Frontiers offers instructor development course in Grand Cayman

Well known IDC educator brings his teaching style to the warm Caribbean waters and customized teaching facilities at East End

“Cayman is perfect! It’s one of the best diving locations in the Caribbean, and Ocean Frontiers is the best dive operation, bar none, and I’ve been diving all over the world.”

John Swanson, a PADI course director for more than 20 years, will be teaching an Instructor Development Course (IDC) at Ocean Frontiers in Grand Cayman October 9 – 16. The dive operation is offering a 10-night package at the Compass Point Dive Resort for people who want to sign up to become an Open Water Scuba Instructor. John has certified hundreds of dive professionals in Canada where conditions can be less than perfect, so he’s excited about working in a tropical environment.

“In Cayman, it’s easier to do more training in the sea at Ocean Frontiers,” he said. “I also like the way everything runs there – safe and convenient. The condos are comfortable and the dive boats are top notch.”

Add an unbeatable ocean view, Caribbean breezes and spectacular reefs, and you have the perfect setting to train a scuba instructor. Close access to the warm, clear water means maximum time underwater. “We are always doing rescue training during the course, so we will definitely be getting plenty of time in the water,” said John.

Steve Broadbelt, Ocean Frontiers co-owner, says their facilities were designed and built with diver education at the core. “Our classroom is air-conditioned and equipped with full multimedia technologies; we’ve got a specialized training pool with multi-level ledges down to 9 feet deep for teaching different skills; and our onshore facilities have direct access to the boat dock where the ‘floating classroom’, training boat awaits.”

John is involved in all aspects of the IDC – in the pool or the classroom, and he personally demonstrates all skills in the water. The course director also adds extra presentations to make sure his students are learning well – from pride in their appearance to professionalism. And he adds his personal touch.

“I’m looking for quality, not quantity in courses so I’m willing to spend as much time as I can to make sure everyone learns and has confidence,” he said. “I want people to feel really good about the course, to have a good time and learn. I’ll give my students as much of my time as I can. If they need extra help, I’m be there for them,” he said.

“I learned a lot from John’s teaching,” confirms Chantalle Blume a dive instructor at Ocean Frontiers. Chantalle assisted John with several IDC’s in Canada. “He is very helpful and knowledgeable – ask him anything about diving and he will have the answer. I’d say he is a perfect example of what a PADI course director should be!” John also helped Chantelle find her job in Grand Cayman, “Mecca” for dive professionals. “I’ve always had an interest in marine life, the science behind the ocean and how it works,” she said. “After a dive trip to the Caribbean I decided to go pro – the beautiful water and vast marine life won me over!”

During the Instructor Development program, students learn the PADI System of diver education, standards and procedures, effective academic teaching presentations, teaching in confined water, conducting open water training dives and other related topics. Students are evaluated on; dive theory, academic teaching, confined-water (pool) teaching, open-water teaching and general diving skills and professionalism.

When they complete the IDC and pass the required tests, the new dive pros are free to make their dive dreams come true. What better place to make that happen than in the Cayman Islands and at one of the top dive destinations in the world? Known for its outstanding diving and professional dive operations, Cayman enjoys a well-earned reputation for being the best.

“I encourage anyone looking at going pro, to sign up for the IDC here at Ocean Frontiers. It will be a great work experience and they’ll see how a well-run professional company operates,” said Chantalle Blume, who explains that dive professionals join a special fraternity.

“All my colleagues have the same goals and beliefs that I do – we all try our best to protect our reefs and do our best to encourage others to do so as well. I’ve learned so much in my 2 years working here at Ocean Frontiers, working on the coral nursery and out-planting with the Coral Restoration Foundation. This company has really helped me start my dive career!”

There are many reasons why divers turn pro; to travel the world, a path in to a related field such as underwater photography, mega yacht captain, dive shop manager or even own your own dive business – all start with becoming a PADI Open Water Scuba instructor.

Steve Broadbelt explains their choice of PADI Course Director, “Any Instructor Trainer from around the world would love to teach in Cayman, but we chose John, he is the ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ in his field. There are plenty of young guns in the IDC business that will get you through the Instructor Exams, but they won’t give the essence you need for a successful career in diving”.

If you are still unsure where to take your Instructor Development Course, browse PADI’s own series of “Go Pro” videos online and you will notice one thing – they were filmed at Ocean Frontiers, PADI’s choice example of what Dive Pros should be. https://youtu.be/EZC8_g-Uji4

It is important to everyone at Ocean Frontiers that you start your diving career on the right path. The icing on the cake for Ocean Frontiers’ Instructor program is the one-on-one career counseling and job placement advice with dive shop co-owner and Scuba Diving Hall of Famer, Steve Broadbelt. All that remains is for you to make that next giant stride.

PRICING:

Instructor Development Course – US$1,195.00

IDC Crew Pak – US$495.00 + shipping

Does not include PADI Fees. For a full list of fees, visit: https://goo.gl/uM1DmW

If you have specific questions for your Course Director, contact John Swanson directly:

Phone 905-522-3440 or e-mail swan-ie@cogeco.ca

Accommodation Package – US$899.00

10-night accommodation at Compass Point Dive Resort (sharing a two bedroom

condo with one other person)

Includes 13% Tax, p.p.d.o.

Other room types and rates available on request.

Meals, flights and ground transportation are not included.

To Book Your IDC & Accommodations Call Toll Free: 1 800-348-6096

