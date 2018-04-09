World Tokenomic Forum Announces the Final 16 Teams Competing in Grand Cayman May 8-10th at its Sandcastle Startups Challenge 2018

World Tokenomic Forum

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ — World Tokenomic Forum has narrowed down over 137 challengers submitted from over 17 countries, to a group of 16 finalists that will compete in its Sandcastle Startups Challenge 2018 next month in Grand Cayman. The blockchain technology companies range in the finals represent at least one company from each of the 2018 themes of Cybersecurity, Identity, Infrastructure/Mobility, Payments, and Social Impact.

The companies include:

Clear Foundation, Shoppers.shop, Vertalo, BCT.io, True Reply, Intiva Health, Datum, Centareum, Smart Oil Consortium, Vinchain.io, Databroker DAO, Fan Token, Swytch.io, Mobile Bridge Momentum, rLoop, and Cryptyk.

Alternate companies not making the final cut, but deserving honorable mentions included Emanate, Celsius, Hatch, TokenAI, Rev SEZC, and Science Root.

“We are absolutely blown away and couldn’t be happier with the caliber of these final 16 seeds and the top 22 overall that got us here to this amazing final list of challengers. The proprietary multi-round, high velocity format of two teams on stage in a head-to-head pitch battle and our innovative flurry-style final round will provide the members at our Annual Summit to be edu-tained and inspired. The competitors are also provided a truly unique opportunity to demonstrate and connect with new deal opportunities during the closed session format of our Annual Summit of members,” said Chris J Snook, Chairman at World Tokenomic Forum.

World Tokenomic Forum members and board advisors who will be judging the final competition through various rounds will include:

Bonin Bough, Former C-Suite at Mondelez and Chief Growth Officer at Bonin Ventures

Danny DeMichele, Founder/CEO at Incubate.com

Charles KirkConnell, CEO/Founder at Cayman Enterprise City

Sebastien Henot, Director of Blockchain Innovation at Renault/Nissan

Jeremy Wade, Founding Director at Jindal Centre for Social Innovation + Entrepreneurship

The Sandcastle Startups Challenge began its hunt for technologies to compete January 9th 2018 during CES 2018 and culminated its search following its BlokHaus event in Austin, Texas March 15th.

All finalists will receive a competition package of services, earned media, hotel stay, food and beverage, and competitor-level access to the World Tokenomic Forum Annual Summit of members valued at over $15,000 for making it this far and the Grand Champion will walk away with prizes valued around $250,000 in development services, advisory work, exchange listings, and membership privileges.

The competition final round will begin at 1pm Cayman time on May 9th and culminate at 5:30pm local time when the last team is left standing. For more information you can visit www.worldtokenomicforum.com and for media partners looking to cover the event or story you can email mediapartners@worldtokenomicforum.com

World Tokenomic Forum

A social-enterprise think tank and premium membership consortium convening the world’s leaders in cryptocurrency, government, capital markets, and technology. World Tokenomic Forum is the leading international organization for enabling public-private cooperation, economic interoperability, and innovation as we move to a new economic order in a token economy. Sandcastle Series is globally headquartered in the special economic zone of Cayman Enterprise City in Grand Cayman with World Tokenomic Forum having a North American headquarters in Scottsdale Arizona; and a satellite office in Delhi India. www.worldtokenomicforum.com

IMAGE:

The Sandcastle Startups Challenge Final Brackets-World Tokenomic Forum Annual Summit May 8-10 2018