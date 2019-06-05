US and Caribbean countries prepare for hurricane season

By Ken Richards From Caribbean News Now

Hurricane Season (WJHG/WECP)



BASSETERRE, St Kitts (WINN) – An appeal has been made from Linda Taglialatela, the Barbados-based US Ambassador to Barbados, the Eastern Caribbean and the OECS to work together to prepare for the potential destruction storms from the coming hurricane season can unleash.

Taglialatela sees the devastation of Hurricanes Maria and Irma as constant reminders that these storms are the biggest threats to the region.

Reiterating something that Caribbean people have learned the hard way, the American diplomat points out that one category four or five hurricane can severely damage an island’s economy, security and social stability.

The region is being told that the United States is part of the Caribbean and that as a neighbour and partner, the two share common values, mutual security interests and similar weather.

Taglialatela recalls that the devastation of the 2017 hurricane season also adversely impacted Texas and Puerto Rico.

She noted that to lessen the devastation of a hurricane or other natural catastrophe, the US has worked jointly with regional entities, governments, non-government heads at the policy, regional and country levels over the past two years, to ensure the Caribbean is prepared for natural disasters.

According to the American diplomat, deputy secretary of state John Sullivan met over the last six months with Caribbean leaders to “strengthen our partnership on hurricane preparedness and other natural disasters that affect the region.”

Tradewinds Joint exercises are due to be carried out in June in advance of the hurricane season.

The Ambassador describes it as the SOUTHCOM-sponsored annual exercise designed to help the United States and Caribbean countries better prepare for natural disasters, as well as land and maritime threats.

In St Vincent and the Grenadines and the Dominican Republic, Tradewinds is expected to bring together an international defence, law enforcement and security institutions.

The region is being reminded that while the Caribbean and the Americas were fortunate to experience a mild hurricane season in 2018, the lessons of 2017 are that “we cannot take anything for granted.”

The United States is said to have learned these lessons and has increased its efforts to help the Eastern Caribbean prepare for this year’s hurricane season.

The US is being described as a willing and reliable partner for this upcoming hurricane season and beyond, because, the ambassador says the safety and security of the Caribbean are intrinsically linked to that of the United States.

Republished with permission of West Indies News Network

For more on this story go to: https://www.caribbeannewsnow.com/2019/06/03/us-and-caribbean-countries-prepare-for-hurricane-season/