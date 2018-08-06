UK MPs wrap up Cayman Islands tour in Brac, Grand’s Eastern Districts

GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands – Four MPs from the United Kingdom who are part of the All-Party Parliamentary Group for the Cayman Islands visited Cayman Brac and Grand Cayman’s Eastern Districts over the weekend to get a final full picture of the Islands.

Saturday’s visit to Cayman Brac had the MPs touring Long Beach, Heritage House, North Side, the Bluff Farm, Lighthouse, Scott’s Dock, the Port Authority and Faith Hospital.

Minister for District Administration, Tourism and Transport and Sister Islands MLA Hon. Moses Kirkconnell was joined by Deputy District Commissioner Mark Tibbetts to escort the MPs.

“We are happy that they had the opportunity to come over to Cayman Brac. It was a good day,” said Mr. Kirkconnell. “”We made sure we let them see our infrastructure; the hospital, the schools, our landing ramp. We were able to show them the good quality of life we have on the Brac.”

On Grand Cayman the visits included a tour of the Queen Elizabeth II Botanic Park and Blue Iguana Recovery Project accompanied by Minister for Health, Environment, Culture and Housing Hon. Dwayne Seymour.

The final stop on the MPs’ visit was to Health City with a tour of the facilities.

“It has been so interesting to see this very impressive and successful initiative that provides very clearly high quality – yet I understand affordable and compassionate – healthcare services in the Caribbean and beyond,” said MP Andrew Rosindell. “It was fascinating to learn about the Health Tourism benefits to Cayman and, as we understand now, there is plenty more to come from this development with additional phases that are planned.

“The entire trip has been extraordinary. I have been here before and thought I had seen it all but seeing these new developments and learning more about the upcoming plans for the Cayman Islands has been a real eye opener,” he said.

Eric Bush, Cayman Islands Representative in the UK who arranged and coordinated the visit said, “This trip has been a success, we have had a very busy four days and have been able to show so much to the visiting MPs and I know that they each have their preferred highlights, but overall we feel we have been able to give them a good, all around understanding of the Islands in the limited time frame. This is a great progress in our political engagement campaign in the UK, which will continue on into next year and beyond.”

IMAGES:

United Kingdom MPs watch Luciano Lazzari, left, and Cameron Brown clean fish on Cayman Brac

Members of the All-Party Parliamentary Group for the Cayman Islands and United Kingdom MPs toured Health City Cayman Islands in the District of East End on Sunday.

Getting to know the Blues at Queen Elizabeth II Botanic Park.