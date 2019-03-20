UCCI Prof selected by US Department of State for prestigious English language specialist assignment

From University College of Cayman Islands

Dr. Ivan Eubanks

It is our pleasure to share the wonderful news that Dr. Ivan Eubanks, Assistant Professor of the Arts and Humanities Department and Director of UCCI TV has been selected by the U.S. Department of State for a one-month English Language Specialist project focusing on academic writing for publication in Pakistan at the Higher Education Commission of Pakistan. Dr. Eubanks is part of a select group, as one of approximately 80 U.S. citizens each year selected to serve on an English Language Specialist assignment.

See below:

The U.S. Department of State announced the selection of Dr. Ivan Eubanks of the University College of the Cayman Islands for a one-month English Language Specialist project focusing on academic writing for publication in Pakistan at the Higher Education Commission of Pakistan. Dr. Eubanks is part of a select group, as one of approximately 80 U.S. citizens each year selected to serve on an English Language Specialist assignment.

Dr. Eubanks served for eight years as Editor in Chief of the Pushkin Review, an international, bi-lingual, peer-reviewed journal. He has also served in an editorial capacity for Educational Studies, WR, and other publications. He has extensive training in curricular design and writing pedagogy, and has trained university faculty and administrators in those areas in Russia, Mexico, Honduras, and the U.S. In Pakistan, he will work with early-career faculty from around the country in their endeavors to prepare their research for publication in international, English-language, peer-reviewed journals.

The English Language Specialist Program is the premier opportunity for leaders in the field of teaching English to speakers of other languages (TESOL) to enact meaningful and sustainable changes in the way that English is taught abroad. Through projects developed by U.S. Embassies in more than 80 countries, EL Specialists work directly with local teacher trainers, educational leaders, and ministry of education officials to exchange knowledge, build capacity, and establish partnerships benefiting participants, institutions, and communities in the United States and overseas.

Since 1991, the English Language Specialist Program has sent hundreds of TESOL scholars and educators abroad to promote English language learning, enhance English teaching capacity, and foster mutual understanding between the U.S. and other countries through cultural exchange. On assignment, EL Specialists may conduct intensive teacher training, advise ministries of education or participate in high-level educational consultations, and offer plenary presentations at regional, national or international TESOL conferences. These projects are challenging and those selected represent the best of the U.S. TESOL community. In return, the program provides professional development opportunities to help participants experience different cultures and build skills that can greatly enhance their TESOL careers back home.

English Language Specialists are counted among the more than 50,000 individuals participating in U.S. Department of State exchange programs each year. The Specialist Program is administered by the Center for Intercultural Education and Development at Georgetown University.

For further information about the English Language Specialist Program or the U.S. Department of State, please visit our elprograms.org/specialist, contact us by telephone at 202 – 632 – 6452, or e – m a il E C A – P re ss@st a t e . g ov .



