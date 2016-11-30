Transportation and parking on offer at this weekend’s Cayman 27 Parade of Lights

The annual Parade of Lights event hosted by Cayman 27 at Camana Bay is this Saturday, 3 December from 4-8pm. To help ease parking at this ever-popular event, guests are encouraged to park at Regatta Office Park and hop on a complimentary shuttle running in a loop between Regatta and Camana Bay from 5-10pm.

If you wish to park on site, the Camana Bay car parks and multi-storey parking structures will be available for use as always.

For those hoping to travel by boat, please note that all slips in the Camana Bay Harbour are currently reserved but you can be added to the waitlist by emailing harbour@camanabay.com.

For more information on holiday events at Camana Bay, visit CamanaBay.com/holidays, like Camana Bay on Facebook or follow Camana Bay on Twitter or Instagram.