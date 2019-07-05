The Rotary Club of Cayman Brac elects Cayman’s youngest Rotary president

Some noteworthy points: the new President, Julianne Scott (27), is:

1. The youngest Rotarian President in the history of Rotary in the Cayman Islands

2. The youngest female Rotarian President in the history of Rotary in Cayman Brac as well as the Cayman Islands overall

3. The first Caymanian female Rotarian President for Cayman Brac

GROUP PHOTO: (From left) Immediate Past President, Troy Grant; Secretary, Faith Bodden; Vice President, Michael Bryan; President, Julianne Scott; Treasurer, Audley Scott; and Sergeant-of-Arms, Annie Rose Scott.

Rotary Club of Cayman Brac installs new President and Board of Directors for 2019-2020

Julianne Scott becomes the youngest Rotarian President in the Cayman Islands

The Rotary Club of Cayman Brac held its annual Changeover Ceremony at the Cayman Brac Beach Resort on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 where they installed the new President and Board of Directors for the 2019-2020 Rotary year.

It was yet another momentous occasion as Julianne Scott became the youngest Rotarian to ever take up the role of President in the history of the Cayman Islands. Also installed during the ceremony were The Board of Directors; Michael Bryan, Vice President, Faith Bodden, Secretary, Audley Scott, Treasurer, Annie Rose Scott, Sargent -At-Arms and Troy Grant, Immediate Past President.

“I feel truly honored and blessed to become the President of the Rotary Club of Cayman Brac and I am indeed proud to inherit the legacy of past presidents who have contributed immensely towards the growth and development of our club and our island in general,” said Club President, Julianne Scott. “The priorities for my presidency are; to focus on increasing our club’s visibility, enhancement of participant engagement, breathing life back into our clubs signature projects and increasing our impacts locally and globally. I look forward to a wonderful year doing what we Rotarians do best, putting Service Above Self”.

In addition to Rotarians, in attendance were the clubs Past Presidents and Charter Members, President and Immediate Past President of the Rotary Club of Grand Cayman Sunrise, Members from the Lions Club of Cayman Brac, family and friends.

Headshot (photo credit, Ward Scott): President Julianne Scott

INCOMING PRESIDENT’S SPEECH, June 25, 2019

Julianne Scott

Good evening fellow Rotarians and guests.

As Rosette Carrington Lue has very beautifully said, “surround yourself with people who have dreams, desires, and ambition. They will help you push for and realize your own.”

Similar to Rotary International President-Elect Mark Maloney, I joined Rotary at the age of 25, but not because it was something to do but because I had a strong desire to give back to my community and the world and to surround myself with people who share the dream, desire and ambition. I grew up in a home with two parents who equally shared a love and passion for our community as well as Rotary. So prior to my move back home to the Brac in 2017, I asked my mom to inquire as to how I could join the Rotary Club of Cayman Brac and the rest is history.

Tonight, as I stand before you, I feel truly honored and blessed to become the President of the Rotary Club of Cayman Brac and I am indeed proud to inherit the legacy of past presidents who have contributed immensely towards the growth and development of our club and I’d like to take this opportunity and ask for all of the past presidents in attendance tonight, to please stand as we recognize you, your service and dedication to our community and Rotary International.

I wish to thank the immediate past president Troy Grant for his stewardship over the past twelve months. You have played a significant and indispensable role in this Club.

I am also grateful to my fellow Rotarians for having faith in me and giving me the opportunity to lead our esteemed club forward in the year 2019-2020.

On behalf of the board of directors, I wish to thank our members, family and friends in advance for their support and together with constant guidance from our past presidents, I am confident that we will have a successful year.

I would also like to especially thank the board for their willingness to serve and I look forward to your dedication, commitment and support.

As President, my aim is to inspire you to do greater things, to be creative, diverse and to do more than we have ever done before!

I will do my endeavor best to ensure that we, as Rotarians, individually and collectively as a club, achieve the most that we can achieve.

According to the Pareto Principle, 80% of the Team’s success results from the work of 20% of the Team. Thanks to each of you for at some point, being in that 20%, for depending on the project at hand, I sincerely thank each of you for giving your time and sharing your passion through service.

Each of us in this room tonight knows that the real payment for volunteering is not monetary but that our efforts bless us, our community and the world, tenfold! Volunteering to be a Rotarian, to provide service to others, promote integrity, and advance world understanding, goodwill, and peace, is a drive that must come from within and I strongly believe that If it wasn’t for volunteers like us, our community and the world, would no doubt look a lot different than it does today.

I am fortunate to have two amazing mentors in my club who have helped guide and advise me whenever there was a need. Past President Lauriese, the first woman Rotarian and woman president for our club, you have been the glue that has held this club together for the past two years and for the many times that I have called you, annoyed you and caused you to make that face and say “if yuh tink so uni can go ahead and do it”… YOU’RE WELCOME 😉

Charter Secretary Audley, who rose to the occasion and came out of retirement last fall to take on the role of club treasurer when our then treasurer moved away, and who graciously donated his hard earned Cayman Airways miles for Secretary Faith and myself to travel to Jamaica in March, 2019 to attend the PETS District Conference. I cannot begin to thank you enough for your dedication to our club!

At the PETS District Conference we gained a wealth of knowledge, ideas and made connections and memories with people from District 7020 that we will cherish for a lifetime.

During my time at the District Conference, I gained deeper knowledge and appreciation for Rotary and everything that it does, not only in our district but throughout the world. Secretary Faith and myself returned home filled with excitement for the upcoming Rotary year 2019-2020. We also had the honor of receiving the Silver Award on behalf of the club for sharing our love for rotary and empowering our young generation.

The Rotary International theme this year is “Rotary connects the world”. Rotary International President-elect Mark Maloney explained his vision for building a stronger Rotary, calling on leaders to expand connections to their communities and to embrace innovative membership models. He stated that the first emphasis is to grow Rotary — to grow our service, to grow the impact of our projects, but most importantly, to grow our membership so that we can achieve more,”

To achieve this mission, I have four priorities for my presidency;

In the new Rotary year we will be focusing on increasing our clubs visibility particularly by showcasing our community projects and events through social media. Enhance participant engagement by focusing on attraction and retention of members through fellowship, as our club’s true strength lies in fellowship. Breathe life back into our clubs signature projects, such as the Public Library and particularly the West End Community Park Centennial Life Course, which was the brain child of deceased Rotarian Louis Montefusco. This Project is extra special to me as my father an avid Rotarian, Olney Warren Scott Jr. was one of the Project Managers of this Project. Increase our impacts locally and globally by adapting our projects and events to better suit the needs and desires of our community and by contributing to the Rotary Foundation.

In closing, I look forward to a wonderful year doing what we Rotarians do best, in putting “Service above Self ”.