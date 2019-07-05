The Publisher speaks: “FOR HE HATH FOUNDED IT UPON THE SEAS AND ESTABLISHED IT UPON THE WATERS”

By Joan E. Wilson

What a beautiful and fitting motto for us to adopt here in our beautiful Cayman Islands.

Living in Cayman up to this present moment has meant that God has given me the opportunity to live on a little Island twenty seven by three and a half miles wide of pure paradise.

I was born and raised in a big family with beautiful parents, sisters and brothers with friends and neighbors all around. Having no real conveniences, but in those days what we certainly didn’t have we didn’t miss. Digging massive deep wells for water, digging pits for sewerage disposal, how I remember it all so well. Once every year we would have the task of going down into our cistern which some of us were lucky enough to have. These cisterns were huge and plastered with fine concrete which some of us were lucky enough to have. Once in the cistern we would clean every square inch until it was dry and shiny and ready for the rains.

Speaking of rains – they were certainly enjoyed by us all – barefoot and paddling in the puddles and under the gutters which would be overflowing with the heavy rains coming down – how we enjoyed it all. It gave us new life to hot and tired bodies.

Everybody was our friend and I still feel that way about everyone living here.

God has blessed us all in so many ways – our freedom to develop into one of the most popular tourist destinations – from an ‘ Island Time Forgot’.

Life here in Cayman is what we make it and I must say most of us make it really welL Until recently we had had interruptions in our peaceful way of living -like a downturn in the whole world trickling down to us here, causing a change in our peaceful way of living. (I’m sure you all know what I’m referring to). This is only temporary, things will pick up again very near future with God’s guidance and our ability to hold on to what we have going for us.

I’m very grateful to have a piece of Cayman to call home, a balcony to sit on from which I can view the traffic, trees all around with blossoms, red, yellow, orange – birds building their nests, chirping and talking to me in a language that only I can understand. Convenient traveling arrangements – cars, bicycles, buses, taxis, numerous friends to

visit and share fun time with or even a problem (and they say a problem shared is a problem halved). We have sunshine most ofthe year round. We are fortunate to have a reliable electric company providing us with power in order to make life more comfortable. We can utilize any electronic equipment on the planet if we insist in having it. (I can remember when we only used electricity for lamps and/or lanterns). We have two water companies providing us with first class drinking water (although cist~rns are of

the past – some are preserved just in case). Some of us are lucky enough to have mains sewerage disposal as well (instead of 3 seat backhouses – remember them – I do!).

Yes, I would say thanks to God and having family and friends; living here in Cayman is nothing less than Paradise – to me anyway. You name it – we’ve got it – at least it’s there for the getting. Good schools, good Churches and good Christian education – all good training for the children coming up behind us. Nothing less than paradise I say it again and I know most will agree with me.

We must consider ourselves very lucky – so small in size but giants in heart and love.

“We are No.1”.

Lets keep it that way. We’re no longer an Island time forgot! We’re a place sought after and found.