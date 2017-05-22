The Progressives: Youth, sport & the elderly

From The Progressives 2017 Manifesto

YOUTH & SPORT ENHANCING THE LIVES OF

Life today is more complicated than it was a decade ago and it is becoming increasingly challenging for young people. It is crucial that we focus on the future of Cayman – our youth. A new Progressives Government will:

• Update the comprehensive Cayman Islands National Youth Policy.

• Work in partnership with the private sector, to create internship and other training opportunities for youth, particularly those without adequate education, to acquire skills and experience required for gainful employment. And to then get them into a job.

• As noted in the section on education, it is the goal of the next Progressives government to have at least 75 % of school leavers move on to either academic or vocational post- secondary education by the end of a four year term.

• Support, in conjunction with civil society and private sector, the creation of Youth Community Centres to provide social, recreational and counselling services especially after school and on weekends.

• Promote youth participation in sports, in and outside of school, to encourage good health and build team work

• Ensure that sports fields and facilities are readily available, and maintained, for use by our communities.

• Identify and support athletes with potential to attain elite status to ensure that they can reach their full potential, represent Cayman abroad and to serve as positive role models to young Caymanians.

ENHANCING THE LIVES OF THE ELDERLY

Caymanian society has been under immense stress due to the rapid growth that has occurred over the past 40 years. The result is that the traditional role of children and the extended family in looking after the elderly has been severely eroded. Many older people simply do not have the income or pension to support themselves adequately in their retired years. They need proper access to health care and often need financial assistance.

A Progressives administration will:

• Respect and acknowledge the inherent value and contributions of the elderly

•Ensure that the legislation to support the Older Persons Policy 2016 is developed and implemented.

• Continue the payment of seamen’s and veteran’s pensions, including payment to their widows.

• Continue to offer financial support to elderly people in need and increase it as soon as our financial circumstances allow.

• Ensure proper access to affordable health care.

• Support the Pines Retirement Home, Sunrise Cottage, Golden Age Home and Kirkconnell Rest Home.