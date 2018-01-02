The Moody Blues set sail on 2018 fan cruise Tue 2 Jan in advance of new tour, Rock Hall induction [ship stops off in Grand Cayman]

From Rock 107

As 2017 came to an end, The Moody Blues got the thrilling news that they will be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame this April, and the band also will kick off 2018 in exciting fashion, by embarking on the latest installment of their fan cruise. The fourth Moody Blues Cruise sets sail today from Miami and will stop at Grand Cayman Island and Cozumel, Mexico, before returning to port on Sunday, January 7.

Among the artists joining The Moody Blues on the seafaring festival are The Zombies, who also were nominated for Rock Hall induction this year, but weren’t chosen. Moodies singer/bassist John Lodge tells ABC Radio that The Zombies are one of his favorite groups, noting that he’ll “have to think of the right words” of consolation to say to the band members when he sees them.

Moody Blues singer/guitarist Justin Hayward tells ABC Radio that he’s really looking forward to the cruise. “It’s always a great thing,” says Hayward, “where people get together and enjoy the music and celebrate the music.”

Other acts performing on the cruise include Dave Mason, Jefferson Starship, Richie Furay, Al Stewart, the Alan Parsons Live Project, Little River Band, Ambrosia and The Ides of March.

After the cruise, The Moody Blues will head out on a new U.S. leg of the tour celebrating the 50th anniversary of their classic 1967 album Days of Future Passed. The trek kicks off January 10 in Hollywood, Florida, and winds down at the end of the month with a four-show Las Vegas engagement at the Wynn resort.

Hayward describes the Vegas residency as “another kind of fan fest,” adding, “Get-togethers are always fun, so I’m looking forward to that too very much.”

Here is The Moody Blues’ confirmed 2018 itinerary:

1/2-7 — Miami, FL, to Cozumel, Mexico, The Moody Blues Cruise IV

1/10 — Hollywood, FL, Hard Rock Live

1/12 — Orlando, FL, CFE Arena

1/13 — Clearwater, FL, Ruth Eckerd Hall

1/14 — Estero, FL, Germain Arena

1/16 — New Orleans, LA, Saenger Theatre

1/17 — Sugar Land, TX, Smart Financial Centre

1/19 — San Antonio, TX, Majestic Theatre

1/21 — Cedar Park, TX, H-E-B Center

1/22 — Irving, TX, The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

1/23 — Tulsa, OK, BOK Center

1/26 — Las Vegas, NV, Wynn Las Vegas – Encore Theater

1/27 — Las Vegas, NV, Wynn Las Vegas – Encore Theater

1/30 — Las Vegas, NV, Wynn Las Vegas – Encore Theater

1/31 — Las Vegas, NV, Wynn Las Vegas – Encore Theater

