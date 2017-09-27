The Fall 2017 Cayman Islands Labour Force Survey starts on Sunday October 1st

From Cayman Islands Economics and Statistics Office

The Economics and Statistics Office (ESO) will commence the Labour Force Survey (LFS) for Fall 2017 on Sunday (October 1st).

The LFS seeks to collect data on the employed and unemployed persons in the Cayman Islands, as well as those who are not in the labour force.

Trained interviewers from the ESO will visit a total of 1,500 randomly selected sample households in the three Islands over a four-week period. The LFS electronic questionnaire will be administered using tablets.

Once again, the ESO appeals to the public to give its full cooperation to the interviewers and to provide the necessary information, which will be collected under the Statistics Law (2016 Revision). The interviews are confidential, and no individual data will be used for publication or disclosed to parties outside of the ESO. ESO survey data from individuals are exempt from Freedom of Information requests.

For further information on any aspect of the survey, or results of previous surveys, contact the Economics & Statistics Office at 516-3329, 949-0940 or visit www.eso.ky.

