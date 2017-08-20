The Editor Speaks: When our laws are a joke

When it comes to building laws I am afraid to say it is who you know and not what the laws says.

I have preached enough on the dispute between Christopher Johnson and developer Kel Thompson who has got away with complete disregard for the building law with the approval of The Central Planning Authority (CPA). Even when Johnson got the Court of Law to agree with him and rule in his favour it made no difference whatsoever. Thompson’s building and car park on the waterfront is here to stay.

Take the letter that Mary Thompson (mother of Kel Thompson) wrote to the media last year implying Caymanians can do what they want and Paper Caymanians (Christopher Johnson) should shut up and be thankful they are allowed here.

She is right. That’s how it is.

Now we have another developer Joe Imparato tearing up the ironshore along a stretch of coast in North Side. The CPA, at least this time, agreed no permission was given and have issued an enforcement notice to stop.

It’s a mite too late as the ironshore has gone.

The Department of Environment have no teeth (not even false ones) to enforce their recommendations to the CPA and when ironshore has been removed what will the penalty be?

At most a slap on the wrist. Maybe a small fine but no threats or actions or imprisonment.

North Side MLA Ezzard Miller has taken to task both the director of planning and the chief officer in the ministry responsible for the lack of enforcement regarding local planning laws being disregarded. He said this in his position of Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee and asked why there are no consequences taken against developers who disregard the building laws?

If the heavy equipment operators themselves could be fined, prosecuted and their equipment confiscated if they carry on this work without asking to see copies of the necessary permissions, this disregard for the law would cease immediately.

We won’t tolerate ship’s anchors smashing up our precious coral but so is the ironshore. It provides stability to our shores especially when hurricanes approach.

Imparato has even placed fences across easements for fire access.

He might be laughing because he knows our building laws are a joke. Isn’t it time the joke is on him and all the other developers who flout the law?