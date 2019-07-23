The Editor speaks: What’s in a name?

Colin G. Wilson

I awoke this morning to not one, but three emails, informing me I had made one of our other media publications.

Wondering what I had said to make this publication mention me I obviously went to see for myself.

Yes, there it was. Colin Wilson. However, it was not me.

I also had received the same notice from Cayman Islands Monetary Authority (see story in today’s iNews Cayman “OneTRADEx online discount broker in trouble”) not connecting that the company is part owned by Colin Wilson.

The other Colin Wilson.

In fact I have been informed by the Elections Office that there are four ‘Colin Wilson’s’ living here.

The Colin Wilson of TRADEx I did meet once when, some years ago, I picked up some boating equipment from Customs that they thought was for me. After some investigative work I found the rightful owner and delivered it. Never to meet again.

I have not made the mistake of using my name in my email address. This is something a lot of people do. The same way I would never use my own name for my business. A huge mistake.

However, I made a mistake here not to use my middle name as an initial. Colin G. Wilson would have solved the problem I am having.

I was told my name was on the Cruise Ship Berthing Referendum list. Nothing could be further than the truth. Upon investigating again it was a different Colin Wilson. Once again, when registering my name with the Elections Office I had omitted my middle initial.

I’m positive everyone of us has someone bearing the same name as yourself, often called a namesake.

However, a namesake is only a person named for another person—i.e., for the sake of the other’s name, to keep it alive. Colloquial usage, though, has changed that meaning to anybody who has the same name as ourselves.

I am a writer, and published, however three is another writer far more famous than me. However, we do get mixed up. Therefore, I do now use that middle initial so as not to confuse us.

What do you do, if you bear the name of a notorious criminal?

You can change it, of course, but that lets you into all sorts of problems. Birth Certificates. Passports. Drivers’ License. Marriage Certificates. Those are the first that come to mind.

You can also use a nickname.

Now what should I call myself?

Any opinions on that?

Nah. Don’t bother to reply. I’m not that handsome, anymore.

What’s in a name, anyway?