The Editor speaks: What happened to the Opposition shadows?

Colin Wilson

I was not surprised when I learnt Newlands MLA Alva Suckoo had resigned as Deputy Leader of Cayman Islands Opposition.

Suckoo made the announcement last Friday (22).

When the Opposition Party was formed it was said then that Ezzard Miller would be the Hon. Leader but would hold the position for only the first twelve months and then it would be handed over to Suckoo.

That did not happen.

Within the very first month, first time MLA for George Town Central, Kenneth Bryan was dismissed by Miller as a member of his Opposition group. Since then Bryan has had to turn to Suckoo to back any of his private member motions.

No reason has been given for Suckoo’s resignation although Miller did confirm it saying they had met and had accepted it.

When asked who would take over Miller said the position would be addressed by his group members.

Suckoo said in a statement to local TV Cayman 27, “I remain part of the Opposition to the Government and will continue to represent my constituents and the people of these islands to the best of my ability and with the same resolve and commitment that I have always given.”

That’s nice. He did not mention anything about his shadows.

Suckoo walked across the floor during the PPM Government’s last rein over a tiff that the premier, Alden McLaughlin, would not back any of his proposals.

I was, therefore very shocked when he was returned as an MLA beating one of the government’s hardest working members, Wayne Panton. Not that Panton was left out in the cold for very long. He is now Chairman to the Board of Directors of the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority.

When Miller announced his Opposition group he also gave them all positions as part of a “Shadow” Cabinet. Have you heard anything at all from these shadows? I mean, anything? A cough? A sneeze? We have heard a lot from Miller. I can only wonder when he sends out a press release now if he actually discusses with the shadows what he is going to say?. Originally the Press releases came from Suckoo.

These were the original positions announced:

Ezzard Miller, the leader of the opposition, shadow Premier Alden McLaughlin and Deputy Premier Moses Kirkconnell.

Alva Suckoo, shadow Juliana O’Connor-Connolly, the Minister of Education, Youth, Sports, Agriculture and Lands.

Arden McLean, shadow Joey Hew, the Minister for Commerce, Planning and Infrastructure, and Mr. Kirkconnell in his capacity as Minister of Tourism and Transport.

Chris Saunders, shadow Roy McTaggart, the Minister of Public Finance and Development, and Tara Rivers, the Minister of Financial Services and Home Affairs.

Kenneth Bryan, shadow Mr. McLaughlin, the Minister for Community Affairs, and Dwayne “John John” Seymour, the Minister of Health, Environment, Culture and Housing.

Anthony Eden, was given no shadow. He would offer his advice and experience across all ministries.

I’m sure all the government ministers must feel like Peter Pan. They seem to have lost all their shadows.

I don’t think any of them will be seeking out Wendy to help find them.

And Miller doesn’t seem to have any great urgency in finding them either.