The Editor Speaks: Utterly senseless, appalling and more gobbledegook!

One of our Front Page stories today doesn’t have any connection with the Cayman Islands except it is our Mother Country ENGLAND that has made headlines all around the world for the wrong reason.

The article is headlined, “UK: Leukaemia transplant blocked by Home Office visa denial” and comes courtesy of the BBC.

When the article first appeared at the weekend at a number of news outlets there were 2,000 people signing a petition who are as appalled as I am at the content of the story. The number who have signed (including myself) now stands at almost 23,000!

And what is it that has stirred up all of us: A NIGERIAN WOMAN HAS BEEN REFUSED PERMISSION TO ENTER THE UK TO DONATE BONE MARROW TO HER SISTER WHO HAS LEUKAEMIA!

Despite all the sick patient’s expenses being paid the British Home Office says the sister does not meet their requirements because her teacher’s salary of £222 per month is too low!

What on earth that has got to do with this case is beyond me and every other intelligent person. The sister is not coming out here for a vacation. She is giving a bone marrow transplant to her sister.

And then listen to the gobbledegook coming out of the Home Office:

“We are sensitive to cases with compassionate circumstances but all visa applications must be assessed against the immigration rules.

“The onus is on the individual to provide the necessary supporting evidence to prove they meet the requirements.”

You might as well have a robot speaking and if the Home Office programme them that is exactly what they would say.

The damage done to the UK’s reputation is huge and even at my ripe old age I am shocked at the inhumanity and utter nonsense coming from a United Kingdom Department. A department that cannot distinguish right from wrong and allows terrorists to walk the streets of Britain because they meet the Immigration Requirements. They earn enough money per month to be able to plan their next acts of violence.

And if one query’s the Home Office why they allow these persons in, many are even on their “radar”, we get more gobbledegook that is senseless and appalling.