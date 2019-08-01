The Editor speaks: The Deputy Governor stands by his beleaguered CO

Colin Wilson

I have known Jennifer Ahearn for a very long time, mainly through my time with the Cayman Drama Society. I count her as a friend.

What Jennifer is like to work with, I don’t know. I do know she was very easy to direct and not once was there any problems between me or any of the cast. Other directors she acted under have said the same.

Therefore, it has been with some surprise she has had an uneasy passage with some government ministers. One can still recall the highly publicized incident between Ahearn and former health Minister, Osbourne Bodden. It was Bodden who was removed from his ministerial role and his place was taken over by the premier.

Now she seems to have crossed swords with present Health Minister, Dwayne Seymour. It has been reported elsewhere in the media here that he had demanded her removal.

For a Chief Office to remain in her post for ten years in the most and unrewarding of all the government positions, The Department of Health, I believe she will be relieved she has been relieved.

In the bygone days, Chief Officers were removed and placed on indefinite leave on full pay for years until another position became available. No position ever did so the Officer enjoyed years of leisure at our expense.

In Ahearn case a new job has been created and she will head up “Innovation, Governance and Reducing Bureaucracy Across the Civil Service”! Whoever came up with that one?

I wonder exactly what teeth she will be given to exert any authority to make it work? How many persons will she lead? Too many and she can start immediately by sacking them. Sorry, no. They will be removed to another department.

If she finds there isn’t any Bureaucracy to reduce she can turn her attention to Innovation. What exactly is that?

Wikipedia defines it as: “Innovation in its modern meaning is ‘a new idea, creative thoughts, new imaginations in form of device or method’. Innovation is often also viewed as the application of better solutions that meet new requirements, unarticulated needs, or existing market needs. Such innovation takes place through the provision of more-effective products, processes, services, technologies, or business models that are made available to markets, governments and society. An innovation is something original and more effective and, as a consequence, new, that “breaks into” the market or society. Innovation is related to, but not the same as, invention, as innovation is more apt to involve the practical implementation of an invention (i.e. new / improved ability) to make a meaningful impact in the market or society, and not all innovations require an invention. Innovation often[quantify] manifests itself via the engineering process, when the problem being solved is of a technical or scientific nature. The opposite of innovation is exoneration.”

Good Heavens! Perhaps she could start immediately on the Health Ministry.

With the Deputy Governor at her side, she can’t go wrong.

Good luck, Jennifer. I hope you get some rest now. You’ve earn’t it. And no nasty elected Minister to deal with. That’s better than a pay rise. Or did this new job come with an increase?