The Editor speaks: Sleep

Did you know Friday, March 15 is World Sleep Day? I didn’t until I received today the Press Release from Health City Cayman Islands.

See iNews Cayman story published today” 750 SLEEP STUDIES COMPLETED AS HEALTH CITY CELEBRATES WORLD SLEEP DAY 2019”.

“World Sleep Day, created by the World Sleep Society, is an internationally recognized awareness event bringing researchers, health professionals and patients together to highlight the importance of sleep and its impact on health.

“The slogan for World Sleep Day 2019 is ‘Healthy Sleep, Healthy Aging,’ and is intended to emphasize the importance of sleep in overall health at any age. The focus surrounding the message is that quality of life can be improved with healthy sleep. Conversely, when sleep fails, health declines, decreasing quality of life.”

If sleep is so important I wonder why I haven’t heard of World Sleep Day?

On The Health Navigator website it says:

“Sleep plays an essential role in your health and wellbeing throughout your life. Getting enough good quality sleep has many benefits, including protecting your physical and mental health, quality of life and personal safety.

Key points

When you sleep, important physical and mental processes are carried out.

Regular, good quality sleep is important for brain functioning, emotional wellbeing, physical health, daytime performance and personal safety.

Research suggests that adults need at least 7 to 8 hours of sleep each night to be well rested.

Not getting enough sleep is common and can have serious impacts on your health and wellbeing.

To restore your sleep balance, you need at least two nights in a row of unrestricted good quality sleep.”

SOURCE: https://www.healthnavigator.org.nz/healthy-living/sleep/why-sleep-is-important/

The older I get the more difficulty I have found in getting to sleep but I can always fall asleep during the day, when I don’t want to.

For years I have taken melatonin at night and that has been a big help but now I have to supplement it some nights with over the counter sleep aids.

I tried going to the World Sleep Society website: http://worldsleepsociety.org/

and could find nothing at all there about World Sleep Day 2019. There is a photograph advertising World Sleep Day 2017 and then that disappeared to be substituted with World Sleep Canada in September 2019.

The last blog was on February 14, 2019 –“World Sleep Society invites qualified individuals interested in serving as an officer and/or member of the Governing Council …”

Hmm. The website most certainly needs a wake up call.

I had better luck by going to the World Sleep Day website. Yes it really is to be celebrated on Friday March 15th.

“World Sleep Day is an annual event, intended to be a celebration of sleep and a call to action on important issues related to sleep, including medicine, education, social aspects and driving. It is organized by the World Sleep Day Committee of World Sleep Society (founded by WASM and WSF) and aims to lessen the burden of sleep problems on society through better prevention and management of sleep disorders. World Sleep Day is held the Friday before Spring Vernal Equinox of each year. Future date will be: Friday, March 13, 2020.” SOURCE: http://worldsleepday.org/

Friday March 13th. FRIDAY 13!!!!

We had all better celebrate it next year, then.

By …..

SLEEPING IN OUR BEDS ALL DAY!!!!!!!!!!

The Editor SLEEPS