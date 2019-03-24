The Editor speaks: Planning board is open to corruption

Colin Wilson

It has been perceived over many years that it is “who you know” that will get your application for planning approved.

It has been seen over the years approvals have been given by the Central Planning Authority (CPA) that has raised many eyebrows. I daren’t say any more than that.

Auditor General Sue Winspear has made public her concerns about the impartiality of the CPA in its decision making.

Her recent report, “Fighting Corruption in the Cayman Islands” has singled out the CPA as an example showing potential vulnerabilities within government to corruption or the perceptions of corruption.

In a number of my editorials concerning the CPA, I have stated my concerns over the dominance within the Board of persons in the construction and development sector, The same concerns have been raised by the Auditor General.

I can appreciate one needs certain of these professionals for advice but they do not need to be on the board to cast a vote.

Despite warnings and concerns raised by Winspear’s predecessors governments have done precious little to make changes.

Why?

Now Planning Director Haroon Pandohie and the chief officer in the ministry responsible for the CPA, Alan Jones, told Public Accounts Committee (PAC) separately last Wednesday that, based on a legal opinion from the Attorney General, the Public Authorities Law does not apply to the CPA. This is the legislation that was introduced to make public authorities more transparent.

Both Pandohie and Jones told the PAC THERE WAS LITTLE WAY TO VERIFY WHETHER OR NOT MEMBERS WERE RECUSING THEMSELVES APPROPRIATELY OR BENEFITING DIRECTLY FROM THEIR ROLES.

This is intolerable.

The chairman of the CPA is the owner of the largest supplier of building materials in the Cayman Islands. He would surely want to rectify any notions he had a peculiar interest in any of the developments that come before him? The man I am talking about is AL Thompson.

Apparently, Thompson was appointed because he is an architect and the fact he owns the building materials company was purely coincidental.

The whole affair that stinks from the top to the tail lies solely with the government of the day. And it seems to be largely the same people being appointed no matter what government is in power.

Recommendations that a lawyer be appointed to the CPA haven’t happened. The reason given is no one could be found because of the amount of unpaid legal work they would have to do.

I say that is utter hogwash!

I have to agree 100% with Bodden Town MLA, Chris Saunders, when he said, “just about everybody sitting on that board [CPA] is conflicted”.

Because of that the smell of corruption gets more nauseous.