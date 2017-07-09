The Editor speaks: Nothing to do

When one reaches retirement age many get very tired because they have ‘nothing to do’.

Under the heading “Retirement, A Cruel and Unusual Punishment’ the article goes on to say:

“Can you imagine being retired with nothing to do? Would it not be one of the cruellest punishments you could imagine? Does sitting in front of the TV, day in and day out, sound like a fulfilling way to live? Malcolm S. Forbes said “Retirement kills more people than hard work ever did”.’

However, it is not just retirees that have a problem finding something to do.

When my wife was growing up the Cayman Islands was very different, and she knows first hand what it was like having nothing to do.

And Joan, of course, wrote a poem on it.

Nothing To Do

It’s strange you know but very true

How things have changed for me and you

Why I remember way back when

We had absolutely nothing to do

Not these days though we’re all so busy

Except for those who want to be lazy

There just isn’t enough hours in a day

For what most of us would sooner play

We’re up in the morning at the crack of dawn

Whether it’s a sunny or a rainy morn

Kids to wake and feed before going to school

And think of all the things we have to do

Travelling to school we’re all in a hurry

So much traffic we can’t help but worry

Have we enough time when we get home again

To do the things that are left to do

Like sweep and clean the driveway off

Make sure the birds are fed enough

And feed the dog and give him a drink

And no time at all to really think

Drink some juice or eat some breakfast

Hoping we’ll have enough strength to last

Get yourselves dressed and off to work

To do the things others would shirk

And this is anything in the line of banking

Selling duty free or maybe accounting

Serving as a waiter in a restaurant

Or law or tourism as a travel agent

Then school is out and kids are waiting

To be picked up and taken to their dancing

We’ll have about one hour before track and field

We’re so tired but we mustn’t yield

So take a big breath and relax for a minute

Have a cup of tea or just a sip of it

Then we’re on the road again in rush hour traffic

It’s that time of day where our car just sits

Finally we did it we’re home at last

Very grateful another day has passed

We can relax with family and friends anew

Whoever said we have nothing to do?

Joan (Watler) Wilson

And after reading that I’m looking forward to Having Nothing To Do.

Aren’t you?