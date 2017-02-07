The Editor Speaks: NIMBY

Most of us want the best.

Most of us believe the social welfare projects for the less fortunate, the homeless, wayward youths, recovering alcoholics, halfway houses, affordable homes, etc. are a good thing. They support them.

All of us want somewhere to dispose of our waste – the mess we all make – we hammer our elected representatives to do something about the Mount Trashmores.

However, NIMBY.

NIMBY, an acronym for “Not In My Backyard,” describes the phenomenon in which residents of a neighbourhood designate to all the aforementioned deem it as inappropriate or unwanted in their local area.

Toxic waste being dumped near our beautiful home, certainly on health grounds alone, causes our blood to boil and then when you add it to the sale value of that home that has suddenly dropped and you are fighting mad.

Having the less fortunate in homes around our beautiful home is of equal concern.

Today we received a Press Release from our government advising us that the proposed expansion to the Bonaventure Boys’ Home in Coral Gables, West Bay has been put on hold.

The four West Bay MLA’s, with an election knocking at the door, “raised concerns about the proximity of the expansion of the Home to their properties. Attendees were also concerned about the intention to offer a more secure building in their neighbourhood for children who have been sentenced or remanded by the Court,” said the Release.

So as to appease everyone Osbourne Bodden, Minister for Community Affairs, Youth and Sports, said, I am cognisant of the urgent need for such a secure facility for children on Youth Rehabilitation Orders, and will do all I can to ensure this is built sooner than later. The plans already exist for the building and can easily be adapted to another site. The CAYS Foundation is of a like mind and we will ensure this badly needed facility is built by 2018.”

“ The plans already exist for the building and can easily be adapted to another site.” Excellent. So there is no need to worry. Everyone happy….

Except…. Where exactly is this other site?

Prudently, our Minister for Community Affairs, Youth and Sports did not say, or even give us a hint, where exactly is this other site.

Just as well. We don’t mind where it is. Build it. It is badly needed. As long as it is NIMBY.