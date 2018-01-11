The Editor Speaks: Miller to grind out a ‘Vision’.

Opposition Leader Ezzard Miller has announced his team will be drawing up a national social and economic plan this year. He calls it a ‘Vision’.

This will be very interesting to see how it will compare to the one the present government has said they are in the process of issuing.

There is already one flaw in Miller’s. He said his plan will be driven by the people and “not just individual developers who see a chance,”

Already, it smacks of opposition appeal to the people, meaning not to create essentially growth for the country, but more importantly for him, votes.

Miller’s team is going out to the public for their research. Again a flaw because he hasn’t said who, what and where these people to be consulted are. Again, good for attracting votes.

He mentioned his plan would ‘importantly’ show how to manage an aging population and allow the elderly to live with dignity. So all us old ‘uns are going to be managed are we?

That’s nice. The ‘legislation’ government passed recently that used exactly the same words “allow the elderly to live with dignity” wasn’t worth the time, effort and cost producing and even voting on. Any legislation containing more than one ‘should’ in it is useless. Just lots and lots of ‘cozy’ words on reams of paper.

Miller is quoted as saying, “…. things can’t be done by just a few select people. Policy development needs to be much more inclusive. If we decide, for example, that we want a specific basic income for older people and a certain level of health cover, then the discussion about how we fund and deliver that should also be in the open.” I’ve read that over and over again and still can’t get to grips what he means. A ‘specific’ basic income, a ‘certain’ level of health care and how we fund it should ‘also’ be in the open. It sounds very good but ….. Perhaps one of our readers can enlighten me. It’s going to drive me mad all night. Help!

I wish him well when he goes to the people. Look how many people have attended meetings pertaining to elderly, health, our children and most important of all, crime.

“Disappointment turn-outs’ has been the cry. Rows and rows of empty seats. And the majority of the persons who were there were the ones who have a personal ‘itch’ they like to scratch in public over and over again.

However, do you really want a lot of people? A cross-section, yes. It’s not like a Gallup Election Poll. Politicians, when they canvass people, normally contact their friends and the people who voted for them.

Finally, when we do get to see this new ‘Vision’ document and where is it going to go?

Will it be costed? If so, by whom? And last ….. will it ever be enacted?

Wouldn’t it be better to actually work with the so called Government of Unity” instead of going down your own road? Where you clamber to get on the air waves to produce your personal grievances against the present government with cherry picked statistics so you can show how bad things are. How, you can change that in a heart beat, if you were governing.

One of the worst examples of this was Miller’s Deputy, Alva Sucko, who did exactly this on the infamous Rooster Talk Show, stating factual statistics ‘proving’ at least six major items that hurt our economy and social well being were all DOWN. Cherry picked like bad apples in a basket. The true picture was every one of his items was actually UP over the long term and well UP. Rooster chose that piece of nonsense to advertise their talk show every day for weeks!

And what sort of ‘Vision’ does that give our overseas listeners, which according to Rooster’s Dr Doug, is huge. Not a true one.

Martin Luther King had a vision.

If Miller’s ‘Vision’ is only a tenth of King’s it will be worth reading. Unfortunately for the moment, how it is being proposed and presented, is all it will be worth.