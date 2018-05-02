The Editor Speaks: Did you forget St George’s Day?

Last Monday 23rd April was St. George’s Day. Did I mention it in an Editorial?

No.

Did I forget it?

No.

Did I celebrate it?

No. However, I did visit a St George’s Day event held on that day.

Where was it?

At St George’s Anglican Church. From 6pm until 10pm.

Was it good?

I have to admit I only stayed five minutes. And I only went there to pick up an item I had lent someone who I knew was working in the kitchen there.

Why didn’t I stay longer?

I had something I considered more important to do.

Was I aware of any other St George’s Day celebration held in the Cayman Islands?

No.

With all the many English people living here in the Cayman Islands wouldn’t I expect more celebrations?

No.

There are more English people resident and working here than Irish. While St Patrick’s Day and Burns Night elicit an outpouring of national pride poor old St George seems to be sadly neglected in the celebration stakes.

How many people did I see wearing red and white last April 23?

None.

Did I tuck a red rose in my buttonhole? Was there a St George’s flag on my lapel?

No to both.

Why not?

Because very few English people care.

I have tried two St George’s Day celebrations here in the Cayman Islands and both were well attended.

So?

So was it well supported?

Yes but not by the English. The attendees were there to see the International Soprano, Lisa Carlisle, who is Welsh! When all the English were asked to stand up and toast the rest they were outnumbered at least ten to one. It caused much laughter.

A survey carried out by YouGov for This England (which dubs itself a quarterly journal for all who love our green and pleasant land) revealed seven out of ten young people don’t know when St George’s Day is, 40 per cent don’t know why St George is the patron saint of England, and one in eight find it embarrassing to fly the cross of St George.

Stephen Garnett, editor of This England, said: “St George stands for everything that makes this country great – freedom of expression, helping those less fortunate, tolerance of other people’s beliefs, kindness and standing up for what you believe to be right – it’s a travesty this is being forgotten.

Yes it is. There have been many attempts in England to restore the day but all have failed.

The major problem is St George’s Day is not a public holiday in England, and the day and what it represents, is not taught in the schools in England.

And of course, the saint himself, George, has little or anything to do with England. In fact, there is very little known about him, except he slew a dragon.

Yes, a dragon.

And he was a Turk. Not an Englishman.

The 23rd April is also Wm Shakespeare’s birthday.

How many of you knew that?

Why am I bringing all this up now? Weeks later?

There were too many other more important things to write about.

At least, I didn’t forget. (That’s my story.)