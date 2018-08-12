The Editor Speaks: “Cayman”. What’s in a name?

See these headlines:

CAYMAN PERMITTED MERE MORTALS TO DREAM

CAYMAN WAS FRESH AND ORIGINAL, BUT ALSO SOMEHOW CLASSIC

CAYMAN MAY FOREVER HIDE IN THE SHADOW OF ITS OLDER SIBLING

A TECHNICALLY IMPROVED CAYMAN

CAYMAN CAN CHALLENGE ALL

THE CURRENT GENERATION CAYMAN

THE LATEST GENERATION CAYMAN BOASTS BETTER

CAYMAN MANAGES PERHAPS THE ULTIMATE BALANCE OF POWER

And last but not least:

CAYMAN MIGHT HAVE ULTIMATELY SAVED PORSCHE!!!

You have probably guessed by now that all the above headlines have absolutely nothing to do with THE CAYMAN ISLANDS.

The give away is the last headline that includes the name “Porsche.

Yes. All the above headlines were taken from an article from the website FLATSIXES about a motor car brand manufactured by Porsche.

In an article in today’s iNews Cayman is headlined “Belarus to supply new Cayman armored vehicles to undisclosed African customer”.

Originally Belarus Defense Industry manufactured their tanks under the brand name “CAIMAN” but just recently the ‘I’ has been removed and replaced with ‘Y’.

A reader today sent me the link to the armoured tank story, that I had already seen but now prompted me to republish, saying “Russian Cayman tank. This is what happens when you do not control your country’s name.”

I suppose its encouraging in a way to know that manufacturers like the name “Cayman”. It is publicity and they do say there is no such thing as bad publicity…

I have never been a believer in that one.

However, it is certainly better have ‘Cayman’ branded with a great Porsche made car. Not so sure at the association with a tank.

Still better than the oft quoted journalists bash “The notorious Cayman Islands” when they discuss Tax Havens.

What do you think? Should we have control of our own name?

PS:

‘Cayman’ is now an increasingly popular male Christian name!

There are numerous homes and residential estates and even street names in various parts of the world, especially the US that use the name ‘Cayman’.