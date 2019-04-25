By Trey Ratcliff From Stuck In Customs
FOR PASSPORT MEMBERS, AS SPECIAL TOKYO TRAVEL VID FULL OF TIPS!
If you’re a Passport member then today you get one of the coolest videos I’ve ever made! It took about a week to make this, shooting all over Tokyo, and I hope you enjoy it!
AWESOME TOKYO VIDEO!
Here’s a special treat for you! You get to follow me around Tokyo for a while and find out more about my mission there, creating order from the chaos!
DAILY PHOTO – THE CHAOS OF TOKYO
Here’s one of the photos we’ll be releasing in Series 2 of the fine art collection. It’s one of my favorites of Tokyo because you can’t really tell it’s Tokyo!
The Chaos Of Tokyo
Photo Information
- Date Taken2017-11-03 01:10:21
- CameraX1D
- Camera MakeHasselblad
- Exposure Time6
- Aperture8
- ISO100
- Focal Length45.0 mm
- Flash
- Exposure ProgramManual
- Exposure Bias-4/3
For more on this story go to; https://stuckincustoms.com/2019/04/14/the-chaos-of-tokyo/
