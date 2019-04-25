April 25, 2019

The chaos of Tokyo

April 25, 2019 by Leave a Comment
0
0



Pin It
comments feed comments feed

By Trey Ratcliff From Stuck In Customs

FOR PASSPORT MEMBERS, AS SPECIAL TRAVEL VID FULL OF TIPS!

If you’re a Passport member then today you get one of the coolest videos I’ve ever made! It took about a week to make this, shooting all over Tokyo, and I hope you enjoy it!

AWESOME TOKYO VIDEO!

Here’s a special treat for you! You get to follow me around Tokyo for a while and find out more about my mission there, creating order from the chaos!

Screenshot from video

DAILY PHOTO – THE CHAOS OF TOKYO

Here’s one of the photos we’ll be releasing in Series 2 of the fine art collection. It’s one of my favorites of Tokyo because you can’t really tell it’s Tokyo!

The Chaos Of Tokyo

 Photo Information

  • 2017-11-03 01:10:21
  • CameraX1D
  • Camera MakeHasselblad
  • 6
  • Aperture8
  • 100
  • Focal Length45.0 mm
  • Flash
  • Exposure ProgramManual
  • Exposure Bias-4/3
Trey Ratcliff – StuckInCustoms.com – Creative Commons Noncommercial contact licensing@stuckincustoms.com

For more on this story go to; https://stuckincustoms.com/2019/04/14/the-chaos-of-tokyo/

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Filed Under: iArt, iCommunity, iEntertainment, iLocal News, iTech, iTravel, iWorld News, News, top news Tagged With: , , ,
About ieyenews

Speak Your Mind

*