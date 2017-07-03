T.G. Lions

The Lions of Tropical Gardens Changeover/Installation ceremony 2017-2018

It was a very pleasant Sunday (25 June) evening at The Wharf Restaurant where the Annual Lions of T.G.’s Changeover/Installation took place. It was a very long evening – approaching five hours – but the food was excellent and it made for a very pleasant evening.

The President (this term Donett Chung) chose the theme “Lion Pride: serving our community and each other with respect and dignity”.

The Guest Speaker was Dr. Livingston Smith whose main focus was on President Chung’s theme that included her choice of song “Do Something”. The song was played and the packed audience, that included guests from other service clubs, sang along with the very lively piece of music.

The newly elected President gave a very inspiring and jovial acceptance speech and I am sure she will accomplish all her list of “to do’s”.

Immediate Past President, Maureen Robinson, gave a speech listing all the accomplishments the Lions Club of T.G. Had achieved over the past year under her leadership. There was a long and impressive list that included sight screening and heart monitoring.

Other members who were elected are:

1st Vice President: Jasmine Minitt

2nd Vice President: Kareefa Mohammed-Jalim

3rd Vice President: Tonita Powell

Secretary: Maxine Bravo

Treasurer: Elva Smith MJF

Membership Director: Ann Hunte MJF

1 Year Directors: Patricia Bazell-Taylor, PMIF, Miriam Ebanks

2 Year Directors: Melrose Gooding MJF, Suzette Powery

LCIF Coordinator: Belinda Blessitt-Vincent MJF

Tamer: Phillip Laing

Tail Twister: Gina Barnes MJF

The excellent Master of Ceremonies was Lois Kellyman MIF

And the evening finished with presentations and a raffle plus a very rousing ROAR!!!