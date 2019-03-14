The Sydney Opera House Before The Storm

by Trey Ratcliff From Stuck In Customs

DAILY PHOTO – THE SYDNEY OPERA HOUSE BEFORE THE STORM

We spent an amazingly fun day out on a yacht sailing around the Sydney harbor. It’s tough to take a bad photo out there! We did have a bit of an incident with the quadcopter, though. It got so far away from us that we were unable to figure out how to get it back. It was just a tiny white speck, and you could tell if it was moving forward or backward or right or left. After quite a bit of panic, we finally figured out the right orientation and brought her home!

