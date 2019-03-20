By Trey Ratcliff From Stuck In Customs

THE QUANTUM GARDEN

I found this on Reddit and I thought it was the coolest thing ever. I wish he was selling them or something! He just built it for a fun project… If I had one, I have no idea where I would put it… It might be fun on the front door.

DAILY PHOTO – SUNSET IN WANAKA

This is one of my favorite sunset situations… pastel pink clouds on top of a pastel blue sky. When I see this, it reminds me that I need to get over the hill more often to Wanaka. It’s only an hour away, so I really have no excuse!

For more on this story and video go to: https://www.stuckincustoms.com/2019/03/18/sunset-in-wanaka/



