Sunset girls secure Cayman Islands Under 15 League and Cup double



2019 CIFA Youth Football Leagues



Sunset

With the 2019 Cayman Islands Football Association (CIFA) youth leagues coming to a close, play in the Youth FA Cup competitions have grabbed the headlines recently as clubs look to end the season on a high.



Sunset FCs female programme continues to dominate the domestic youth leagues as their Girls Under 15 team secured a league and cup double following their 8-0 win over Roma Fusion SC in the Girls Under 15 FA Cup final on Thursday, May 30 at the CIFA Centre of Excellence.



Four goals from Molly Kehoe in the 1st, 11th, 57th and 67th minutes and a goal each from Chloe Bentick-Lalli (23rd minute), Ashlyn Evans (25th minute), Evie Nicholson (60th minute) and Riley Doyle (69th minute) sealed the win against league newcomers Roma Fusion SC.



Roma

This being their inaugural season in the CIFA youth girls’ leagues, Roma Fusion SC did very well in reaching the FA Cup final, considering they field a number of very young and inexperienced players. Roma’s coaching and administrative staff have done an exceptional job with this group of young ladies and what the players have lacked in quality on the field, they have made up for with determination and spirit.

Sunset FC clinched the Girls Under 15 league in April going undefeated with Elite SC finishing runners-up and Academy SC third.



In the Girls Under 13 FA Cup first round played on Saturday, June 1, Sunset FC Fuego continued their march to the final with a 4-0 win over Academy SC Mermaids. Three goals from Ashlyn Evans and a fourth from Sofia Bonati secured their spot in the semi finals. In the second first round game, Elite SC defeated Roma Fusion SC 3-1 thanks to a double from Illiana Romero and a goal from her sister Isabella Romero. Roma Fusion’s goal was an unfortunate own goal scored by Elite SC.



In the Girls Under 13 FA Cup semi finals, scheduled for Saturday, June 8, Sunset FC Fuego will do battle against their club mates Sunset FC Stingrays, and on Saturday, June 15, Academy SC Dolphins will face Elite SC for a place in the final.



In the only Boys Under 13 league game played on Saturday afternoon, Bodden Town FC and Cayman Brac FC played to a 0-0 draw at the Annex Field.



A full schedule of CIFA Youth FA Cup and league action continues this Saturday, June 8 with a Girls Under 13 FA Cup semi final, Boys Under 13 FA Cup first round games, Boys Under 13 league game and Boys Under 11 FA Cup semi finals.