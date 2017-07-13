Sulfur fire & sunset

Bizarre sulfur fire footage will leave you in awe

BY NICOLE GALLUCCI From Mashable

The Worland Volunteer Fire Department in Wyoming was recently called upon to extinguish an unusual fire — and the footage they captured is stunning.

Firefighters determined the otherworldly blaze was the result of a sulfur mound that had been ignited. They approached the flames in full personal protective equipment and self-contained breathing apparatus to avoid inhaling sulfur dioxide, a hazardous gas created when sulfur burns.

The department shared a video of the mesmerizing fire on Facebook, which shows the flames looking like water rushing through a bowl-shaped area. After the 30-second mark, you can see flames begin to shoot up from the bowl.

According to an update, a “minimal amount of water was used to cool the surface of the sulfur and reduce the temperature below the molten stage,” and no one was injured.

Source Credit: Worland Fire Protection District #1 & Worland Volunteer Fire Department via Storyful

For video go to: http://mashable.com/2017/07/10/sulfur-fire-footage-wyoming/?utm_campaign=Feed%3A+Mashable+%28Mashable%29&utm_cid=Mash-Prod-RSS-Feedburner-All-Partial&utm_source=feedburner&utm_medium=feed#nCvIrrbqAGqT

Sunset over Cayman

This spectacular sunset was taken over Newlands on Grand Cayman last Wednesday (12).

Please send us any similar or even better for us to publish.