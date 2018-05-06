Students raise funds for Cayman Islands Hart for Hearts

Ailian and Sean Evans, parents of baby Nolan Rory Evans, recently organized two fundraising events in honour of their son Nolan who passed away earlier this year due to Congenital Heart Defect (CHD) complications.

Little Trotters Farm & Nursery School organized a delicious bake sale and St. Ignatius Catholic School held a dress down day to raise funds and awareness for CHD.

St. Ignatius School, Head of Year 7-11, Ms. Bernadette Devlin said, “It was a pleasure for us to be able to support such worthy causes. Having the presenters come to school to talk to the children and explain where the money will be used really raised their awareness and motivated them to contribute.” Ms. Devlin organized a Civvy dress-down day and student assembly which took place at St. Ignatius Loyola Hall. Cayman Heart Fund, Director Dr. Christine Chen addressed the children and spoke about the importance of the Hart for Hearts program and the Cayman Heart Fund mission to raise awareness about CHD and cardiovascular disease in the Cayman Islands.

Ms. Lesley Maddack, Little Trotters Farm & Nursery School Manager said, ‘The importance of raising awareness and teaching empathy to children cannot be measured. We feel honoured to be asked to participate in fundraisers such as Hart for Hearts, and hope that we can help to make a difference.’.

The Cayman Heart Fund and Hart for Hearts are humbled by the support from both schools. Coordinator for the Cayman Heart Fund, Colleen Mellott, said “the student’s efforts are greatly appreciated, which allows us to raise awareness of the problems families in Cayman face when their child is born with congenital heart defect”.

Proceeds raised will benefit the Hart for Hearts programme, the pediatric arm of the Cayman Heart Fund, which helps raise public awareness and provides financial assistance to families in Cayman when their child is born with a congenital heart defect.

Nolan’s parents, Ailian and Sean Evans thanked both schools for their noble gesture and generous support.

For more information about the Cayman Heart Fund and Hart for Hearts

please contact us at (345) 916-6324 or info@caymanheartfund.com.