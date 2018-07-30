Friday, July 27, 2018 — The general public is asked to note that the Draft Medicinal Cannabis Industry Bill is still a work in progress. The Government of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines is consulting further with the public before the Draft Bill is presented to Parliament for the First Reading on August 20th 2018.

Thereafter, additional consultations would be effected as the Bill would be placed before a Select Committee.

Citizens of OECS Member States, including those in the Diaspora, are encouraged to share comments, recommendations and suggestions with the Government of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

Correspondence may be sent through the Attorney General’s Office:

Hon. Attorney General

Ministry of Legal Affairs

Methodist Church Building

Kingstown

Tel: 1 784 457 2586

Email: ag.gov.vc@gmail.com

The Medicinal Cannabis Industry Bill is available on the Government of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines’ website; and all three relevant Bills are also available at: pmoffice.gov.vc/pmoffice/ under the ‘Publications’ tab.

Click the links below to view copies of the relevant Bills:

Cannabis Cultivation (Amnesty) Bill, 2018 – https://pressroom.oecs.org/st-vincent–the-grenadines-government-shares-draft-medicinal-cannabis-industry-bill-with-the-public

DRAFT – Medicinal Cannabis Industry Bill – https://pressroom.oecs.org/st-vincent–the-grenadines-government-shares-draft-medicinal-cannabis-industry-bill-with-the-public

The Permitted Use of Cannabis for Religious Purposes Act (ACT of 2018) – https://pressroom.oecs.org/st-vincent–the-grenadines-government-shares-draft-medicinal-cannabis-industry-bill-with-the-public