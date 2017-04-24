Sports Fans score as CONCACAF U-17s kick off on Flow Sports and Flow Sports Premier

MIAMI, FL–(Marketwired – Apr 21, 2017) – Flow customers score again as the 2017Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football (CONCACAF) Men’s Under-17 World-Cup Qualifiers kick off on Flow Sports and Flow Sports Premier with multiplatform, on-the-go access via the Flow Sports app andwebsite.

Earlier this year Flow signed a partnership with CONCACAF to give customers a front row seat at both the Men’s U-20 and U-17 championships. The winners of each division will go on to compete in the 2017 FIFA World Cup in India in October. The U-20s wrapped up on March 5th, while the U-17s are set to take place in Panama from April 21st to May 7th.

Sports fans can tune into Flow Sports, Flow Sports Premier and Flow 1 (for one game only1) to watch all 25 live matches as twelve (12) teams from the Caribbean, Central America and North America vie to lock down their spot in the U-17 World Cup. Four (4) teams will advance. This year’s line-up includes five (5) Caribbean nations — Haiti, Jamaica, Cuba, Curacao and Suriname.

“In keeping with our commitment to deliver high quality, relevant and unmatched Caribbean content, Flow Sports’ viewers can look forward to yet another major sporting event to light up their screens,” said Garry Sinclair, President of Cable & Wireless Caribbean. “Needless to say, the CONCACAF World Cup qualifier is one of the most important events for emerging Caribbean superstars and, as the Home of Sports in the Caribbean, it’s only natural that football fans in the region would look to us to catch the action. We will continue to raise the bar and serve up great content like the CONCACAF championships for football lovers across the Caribbean.”

Along with the live segments, Flow Sports will also produce a pre-, post- and halftime show for the final on May 7th. Hosts of the show include former professional footballer and Flow Sports Premier Weekly host Terry Fenwick, along with Trinidad & Tobago’s U-17 coach Russell Latapy. Together they’ll serve up detailed match discussions and provide fans with an expert perspective on tomorrow’s Caribbean football stars.

Commenting on the partnership with Flow, CONCACAF General Secretary Philippe Moggio said, “Ensuring the broadcast reach of our tournaments into the Caribbean has always been a priority for CONCACAF, and this deal with Flow helps us to immediately achieve that.”

