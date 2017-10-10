Speakers announced for 2017 Cayman Islands Healthcare Conference

The 2017 Cayman Islands Healthcare Conference has announced the speakers who will participate in this year’s conference, under the theme: “Food for Thought: Exploring the relationship between nutrition and health”. The conference will be held at the Ritz Carlton, Grand Cayman, from October 19th – 21st, 2017.

In addition to Thursday’s opening night speaker, Dr. Sonali Ruder, who will be addressing healthy eating through the different stages of life, the conference will feature an impressive line-up of local and international speakers over the 3 day event, presenting on a variety of topics that explore the close relationship between nutrition and health

Dr. Wael Barsoum, President of Cleveland Clinic Florida, will open the Friday sessions with an overview of the impact of food on your health. Louise FitzRoy, Founder and Director of From Paddock to Plate, will also present on Friday and explore the importance and long-term benefits of educating children on nutrition in her presentation ‘Feed your mind.’™.

The relationship between diet and cancer, both as a preventative measure and as an aid throughout treatment will be addressed on the Friday of the conference. Dr. Troy Gatcliffe, of the gynecologic oncology team at Miami Cancer Institute at Baptist Health South Florida, will take a look into the link between diet, obesity and cancer while Dr. Camille Williams, Senior Lecturer for Questions 4 Cancer Doctors, will discuss the best health practices before and during cancer treatments.

Dr. Ravi Kishore, Chief Interventional Cardiologist and Electrophysiologist at Health City Cayman Islands, also speaking on Friday 20th October, will delve into the myths and the facts around nutrition and heart disease.

Presentations on the morning of Saturday 21st October will be centered around nutrition and mental health, with Dr. Lili Wagner of Infinite Mindcare speaking on how nutrition plays a role in mood, behavior and cognition and Dr. Kalila Bodden on healthy and pseudo-healthy foods, and how to master the psychological draw of junk food.

Closing out the agenda is Maureen Cubbon, Wellness Director at Bestlife, who will speak on the ‘Cayman Food Revolution’ and ways we can incorporate more locally grown produce into our diet.

“We are very excited about this year’s speaker line up.” Ms. Lizzette Yearwood, Chair of the Conference Planning Committee and CEO of the Cayman Islands Health Services Authority, said.

“Our speakers will cover topics such as food and heart health, diseases triggered by food, food facts vs. myths, food and mental health, as well as, nutrition during cancer treatment, and many more,” Ms. Yearwood said.

“While this is only a small sampling of the many informative presentations that will take place across the three day conference, we can ensure that there will truly be something of interest for everyone who attends,” Hon. Dwayne Seymour, Minister of Health, Environment, Culture and Housing, said.

Registration is now open for the conference at http://www.healthcareconference.ky/register/. The conference is open to all and free to attend.

Sponsors include: The Ministry of Health, Environment, Culture and Housing, Ironshore Pharmaceuticals & Development Inc., Cayman Islands Health Services Authority, BAF Insurance, Cleveland Clinic, Dart, Tower, Pinnacle Media and the Ministry of Education, Youth, Sports, Agriculture and Lands, amongst others.

For more information visit www.healthcareconference.ky.

IMAGES:

Photo 1 Caption: Dr. Troy Gatcliffe

Photo 2 Caption: Dr. Ravi Kishore

Photo 3 Caption: Dr. Lili Wagner