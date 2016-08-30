Sister Islands liquor licence holders to submit renewals in September

Liquor licence holders – including those with music and dancing licences – in the Sister Islands must submit their licensing renewal applications by Friday, 2 September.

Submissions received after the deadline will not be heard at the Cayman Brac and Little Cayman Liquor Licensing Board annual general meeting on Tuesday, 27 September, at 10am in the District Administration Building’s conference room in Cayman Brac.

Application forms can be downloaded from the Department of Commerce and Investment (DCI) website<http://www.dci.gov.ky/portal/pls/portal/docs/1/12328323.PDF>.

Licensees will need to submit their completed applications to DCI Senior Licensing Officer Lolita Bodden-Arch, in the Bodden and Bodden building on the Brac, for verification of both the documentation and of the applicable fees<http://www.dci.gov.ky/portal/pls/portal/docs/1/12328496.PDF>.

Once this step has been completed, the licensee is to deliver the documents and fees to the Treasury counter at the District Administration Building, and Treasury is to issue a payment receipt.

‘The applicant then takes the paperwork and receipt to Mrs Bodden-Arch, who will add the application to the meeting agenda’, DCI Director Ryan Rajkumarsingh said.

As part of the renewal process, persons in the Brac and Little Cayman must ensure their premises are inspected by the relevant Government agencies. Depending on licensees’ particular operations, these inspections may include the Fire Service, Department of Environmental Health, Planning Department, and Port Authority. Reports from these agencies should be submitted to the board along with renewal applications.

However, if the reports are unavailable by the deadline, licensees must still submit their renewal applications to the board by 2 September, along with proof that inspection requests were made. Only completed renewal applications, with either inspection certificates or proof of inspection requests, which are submitted by the deadline, will be heard at the board meeting.

For more information, visit DCI’s website at www.dci.gov.ky<http://www.dci.gov.ky>; email info@dci.gov.ky<mailto:info@dci.gov.ky> or board chairman Nathaniel Tibbetts at kptib@candw.ky<mailto:kptib@candw.ky>; or call DCI’s Lolita Bodden-Arch on 948-2400.

IMAGE: apolloliquors.co.za