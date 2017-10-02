Second Contingent of Cayman Islands officers leave for BVI; First contingent returns Monday, 2 October

From RCIPS

This morning, Monday, 2 October, a contingent of sixteen RCIPS officers was deployed to the British Virgin Islands to relieve the first contingent of officers who deployed to the islands on 9 September. These officers will take over their colleagues’ duties as reinforcements to the Royal Virgin Islands Police Force, helping it provide the security the islands need during this period of clean-up and rebuilding.

“The communities on B.V.I are at the beginning of a difficult process of reconstruction on their devastated islands, and they need our continued support as they gather the resources required for the task before them,” said Derek Byrne, Commissioner of Police. “We committed to providing policing reinforcements for approximately ten weeks, and we are extremely proud of the superb job our officers have been doing in rugged conditions. I am certain that the second contingent of officers will continue to carry out policing duties at the same high standard that their colleagues have set, which reflects on the professionalism of the RCIPS.”

The first contingent of officers is returning to Cayman today.

“We are glad to be welcoming them back home safe at the conclusion of a job very well done,” continued CoP Byrne, “and we thank their family and friends for supporting their participation in this important and, at times, dangerous mission, which was necessary to stabilize the situation on BVI at a critical juncture.”

Photos: The second contingent of RCIPS officers deployed to BVI on 2 October.