Save 40% off a Warm Winter Escape at Margaritaville Beach Resort Grand Cayman

Special Offer Valid on Stays Now through March 31, 2018

Grand Cayman, CYM – January 4, 2018 – The new Margaritaville Beach Resort Grand Cayman, which is currently in soft opening and on track for completion in March 2018, is making it more affordable than ever for travelers to book a warm winter escape with 40% off room rates. Available for travel now through March 31, 2018, this special offer is designed for those hoping to get out of the cold and into the Caribbean sunshine.

“We are thrilled to be rapidly approaching our official grand opening in March and happy to invite travelers from cold climates to escape to paradise here, enjoying this incredible destination and a brand-new resort,” said Darren Law, Senior Vice President of Operations at Margaritaville Beach Resort Grand Cayman. “We look forward to sharing the results of our year-long, multi-million-dollar renovation with travelers and with this offer, giving them an extra night to get lost in our one-of-a-kind property.”

Those visiting Margaritaville Beach Resort Grand Cayman for their vacation in paradise this winter can enjoy the resort’s four pools, including an activity pool with a waterslide, a large pool with a swim-up bar, a zero-entry kiddie pool and an adult-friendly pool; live entertainment; and ‘Live Life Like a Song’ retail store, among other amenities. In addition, guests can enjoy a taste for the good life with an impressive food and beverage line-up including a 5 o’Clock Somewhere Bar & Grill, Margaritaville Coffee Shop®, License to Chill® Lobby Bar and the resort’s signature restaurant, YARA, which features a range of prime steaks, locally sourced seafood, handcrafted cocktails and an extensive wine list. The property is located just ten minutes from Owen Roberts International Airport in Grand Cayman.

Nightly rates start at $257++ with the 40% off special offer. For reservations, please visit the direct booking link HERE.Follow Margaritaville Beach Resort Grand Cayman on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/MargaritavilleBeachResortGrandCayman and on Twitter and Instagram @MargaritavilleGrandCayman.

About Margaritaville Beach Resort Grand Cayman

Margaritaville Beach Resort Grand Cayman is a new full-service destination beach resort situated on a private cove at the beginning of the island’s award-winning Seven Mile Beach. Featuring a ‘casual-luxe’ design inspired by the lyrics and lifestyle of singer, songwriter and author Jimmy Buffett, the 285-room property is the result of a year-long, multi-million-dollar renovation project. As part of the resort’s soft opening phase, its four pools, retail store, watersports desk, License to Chill® Lobby Bar, Margaritaville Coffee Shop®, 5 o’Clock Somewhere Bar & Grill, and signature restaurant, YARA, which means “the place” to the native Taíno people of the Caribbean, are now open. Once complete in March 2018, the property will also feature flexible meeting and function space, a fitness center and Banana Wind Café. Margaritaville Beach Resort Grand Cayman is a part of Margaritaville’s growing collection of hotels and resorts. Today, the global lifestyle brand features ten destination resorts/hotels across the Southeast United States and Caribbean and 23 additional locations in active development.

*Rate based on availability, does not include taxes, resort fees and service charge. Other restrictions may apply.