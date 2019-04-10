Rotary Club of Grand Cayman continues its support of Junior Batabano







Batabano Chairperson, Donna Myrie-Stephen (left), accepts the sponsorship check from the President of the Rotary Club of Grand Cayman, Lawrence Edwards, for Junior Batabano 2019.



The Cayman Carnival Batabano Committee is pleased to welcome back Batabano’s founding organisation, the Rotary Club of Grand Cayman, as a sponsor for the carnival’s Junior Batabano Street Parade and Family Fun Day, slated for May 11, 2019.

“It is an absolute pleasure for the Rotary Club of Grand Cayman to be supporting Junior Batabano once again this year,” said Lawrence Edwards, President of the Rotary Club of Grand Cayman. “People sometimes forget, but Rotary in Grand Cayman was there at the very inception of Junior Batabano some 17 years ago! Congratulations to everyone involved in organizing and growing this celebration, especially the children involved – be proud and celebrate your heritage…..be creative with the dancing and arts and, above all, have a pile of fun!”

Batabano Chairperson, Donna Myrie-Stephen, said: “On behalf of the Batabano organizing committee, we congratulate the Rotary Club of Grand Cayman for their forward thinking and vision as founders of Batabano some 36 years ago. We are honored and proud of the Club’s continued support of Junior Batabano as well, year after year (except in 2018) since its inception 18 years ago, and we look forward to their ongoing support of Cayman’s youth through this cultural artistic avenue.”

Junior Batabano events start with Pan and Pooches on Parade on Friday May 10, 2019 at 5:30pm (location to be confirmed). On Saturday May 11, 2019, the Family Fun Day activities begin at 1pm with interactive booths and food vendors on the grounds of the old Glass House in George Town, with the parade starting from the same location at 3pm. The parade wraps around George Town and returns to the Glass House where each Junior Mas Band will do dance performances as they cross the stage, vying for the Junior Batabano Band of the Year. The event wraps up at 6pm and is followed by the annual Teen Dance at Kings Sports Center.

For more information about Junior Batabano, or to become a sponsor, visit www.caymancarnival.com or email batabanocaymancarnival@gmail.com.

You can also follow the Junior Batabano Facebook page at www.Facebook.com/juniorbatabano.