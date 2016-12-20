Rotaract Grand Cayman and Rotaract Blue announced as official Taste of Cayman 2017 charities

Taste of Cayman Food and Drink Festival has announced that our local Rotaract clubs, The Rotaract Club of Grand Cayman and Rotaract Blue, have been selected as the official charities of the 29th annual festival which is taking place Saturday 28 January 2017 at the Festival Green, Camana Bay.

Every year, the Cayman Islands Tourism Association (CITA)’s largest fundraiser, Taste of Cayman Food and Drink Festival, supports the community through a charity raffle. Funds raised by the Taste of Cayman prize raffle will go towards supporting the various community service and development activities of both Rotaract clubs.

Ms Tiffany Dixon-Ebanks, Executive Director of CITA said Taste of Cayman was not only an exciting event for all but also a way to give back to others in the community.

“CITA’s values are grounded in the continued development of our islands and Taste of Cayman gives us a great opportunity to help work with others who share our values,” she said.

“Rotaract Grand Cayman and Rotaract Blue were natural choices for the 2017 Taste of Cayman festival. These organisations not only help empower and support young people, they enrich the community and create a positive impact in Cayman, all of which are aligned with both Taste and CITA’s values.”

Mr Pierre Connolly, President of Rotaract Grand Cayman said the organisations were grateful to be chosen as the official charities of Taste of Cayman.

“The festival brings together Cayman’s food, drink and community and we are very much looking forward to the day itself and the difference we can make with the support we will receive,” he said.

Ms Francesca Hamann, President of Rotaract Blue said: “It’s always great seeing different organisations from Cayman come together to help and support each other and the wider community. Taste of Cayman is an event we have supported in the past with both volunteers and through attendance and we’re honoured to be chosen as their official charity for the raffle. Funds from the raffle will be put towards the continued positive development of the clubs and the young people who are a part of them.”

Many Rotaract members have also signed up as volunteers for 2017’s festival, helping out with the event set-up and on the day itself, running booths and helping out on site.

Raffle tickets will be on sale in January and available to purchase at the festival for $5. Winners will be announced following the event. A share of the proceeds will go to Rotaract Grand Cayman and Rotaract Blue.

Taste of Cayman tickets can be purchased here:www.tasteofcayman.org/tickets and at Tower, Funky Tang’s, Bon Vivant and all Digicel stores.

General admission: $40.00

Event Day: $50.00

Kids (ages 5-13): $20.00

VIP tickets*: $150.00

*VIP tickets include entry to the VIP Hospitality Lounge, 25 food and drink tickets, 1 experience voucher, welcome drinks and canapes, express entry and a private cash bar.

Vendor, volunteer and sponsorship opportunities are still available for the event. Visit our website here (tasteofcayman.org) for further details, or get in touch on +1(345) 623 6700 / tasteofcayman@cita.ky

Taste of Cayman Food & Drink Festival 2017:

Taste of Cayman began in the late 80’s, when a small number of restaurants from the Cayman Islands Restaurant Association met in a field to compete in a Chili Cook Off. The event has now grown into what it is today, with thousands of festival goers and over 45 restaurants, bars and vendors participating in the island’s largest foodie gathering. 2017’s Taste of Cayman Food & Drink Festival will be the 29th annual festival and includes new features such as the VIP area.