July 4, 2019

Recipe of the week

July 4, 2019 by Leave a Comment
0
0



Pin It
comments feed comments feed

15 Minute Easy Boneless Pork Chops

By TIP BUZZ from Yummly

13 Ingredients 15 Minutes 440 Calories

Ingredients

  • olive oil
  • paprika (regular or smoked)
  • onion powder (or garlic powder)
  • salt
  • black pepper (coarsely ground if possible)
  • 4 boneless pork chops (1 – 1 1/2 inch thickness)
  • 3 tablespoons olive oil
  • 1 teaspoon paprika
  • 1 teaspoon garlic powder (or onion powder)
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons salt
  • 1 teaspoon black pepper
  • fresh parsley
  • thyme

Nutrition

440 Calories SODIUM 49% DV11 70mg FAT 45%  DV 29g PROTEIN 82% DV 42g CARBS 1%  DV4g FIBER 8% DV2g

HOW TO COOK BONELESS PORK CHOPS

You can make these boneless pork chops with a few simple ingredients from your pantry:

  • Olive oil
  • Paprika (regular or smoked)
  • Onion powder (or garlic powder)
  • Salt
  • Black pepper (coarsely ground if possible)

You won’t need to bother with breadcrumbs or brown sugar for this simple recipe. The flavor stands on its own!

There are a few simple tricks for getting tender and juicy pork chops:

  • Select thick cut pork chops that are 1 – 1 ½ inches (2 ½ – 4 cm) thick
  • Let the meat warm slightly for 20-30 minutes at room temperature
  • Season with salt before cooking to tenderize the meat
  • Cook only to an internal temperature of 145°F / 63°C
  • Let the pork chops rest for 3-4 minutes after cooking, so the juices can retreat back into the meat

EQUIPMENT FOR MAKING SAUTÉED PORK CHOPS

MAKE AHEAD TIPS

Boneless pork chops can be cooked ahead of time and stored in an airtight container for up to 3 days.

For more on this story go to; https://www.yummly.com/recipe/15-Minute-Easy-Boneless-Pork-Chops-2703083?prm-v1&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=popular-searches-email_2019-06-28&personalizedFor=f12d8af9-e91d-4118-a777-189ff69bf971&utm_content=boneless+pork+chops

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Filed Under: iFood, iLocal News, iWorld News, News, top news
About ieyenews

Speak Your Mind

*