Recipe of the week

15 Minute Easy Boneless Pork Chops

13 Ingredients 15 Minutes 440 Calories

Ingredients

4 boneless pork chops (1 – 1 1/2 inch thickness)

3 tablespoons olive oil

1 teaspoon paprika

1 teaspoon garlic powder (or onion powder)

1 1/2 teaspoons salt

1 teaspoon black pepper

fresh parsley

thyme

Nutrition

440 Calories SODIUM 49% DV11 70mg FAT 45% DV 29g PROTEIN 82% DV 42g CARBS 1% DV4g FIBER 8% DV2g

HOW TO COOK BONELESS PORK CHOPS

You can make these boneless pork chops with a few simple ingredients from your pantry:

You won’t need to bother with breadcrumbs or brown sugar for this simple recipe. The flavor stands on its own!

There are a few simple tricks for getting tender and juicy pork chops:

Select thick cut pork chops that are 1 – 1 ½ inches (2 ½ – 4 cm) thick

Let the meat warm slightly for 20-30 minutes at room temperature

Season with salt before cooking to tenderize the meat

Cook only to an internal temperature of 145°F / 63°C

Let the pork chops rest for 3-4 minutes after cooking, so the juices can retreat back into the meat

EQUIPMENT FOR MAKING SAUTÉED PORK CHOPS

A large 14-inch cast iron skillet has enough space to cook 4 chops at once, and will produce a nice golden crust.

You’ll find kitchen tongs super-helpful for flipping the pork chops.

An instant meat thermometer is the best way to quickly check doneness.

MAKE AHEAD TIPS

Boneless pork chops can be cooked ahead of time and stored in an airtight container for up to 3 days.

For more on this story go to; https://www.yummly.com/recipe/15-Minute-Easy-Boneless-Pork-Chops-2703083