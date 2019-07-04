Recipe of the week

15 Minute Easy Boneless Pork Chops
By TIP BUZZ from Yummly
13 Ingredients 15 Minutes 440 Calories
Ingredients
- olive oil
- paprika (regular or smoked)
- onion powder (or garlic powder)
- salt
- black pepper (coarsely ground if possible)
- 4 boneless pork chops (1 – 1 1/2 inch thickness)
- 3 tablespoons olive oil
- 1 teaspoon paprika
- 1 teaspoon garlic powder (or onion powder)
- 1 1/2 teaspoons salt
- 1 teaspoon black pepper
- fresh parsley
- thyme
Nutrition
440 Calories SODIUM 49% DV11 70mg FAT 45% DV 29g PROTEIN 82% DV 42g CARBS 1% DV4g FIBER 8% DV2g
HOW TO COOK BONELESS PORK CHOPS
You can make these boneless pork chops with a few simple ingredients from your pantry:
- Olive oil
- Paprika (regular or smoked)
- Onion powder (or garlic powder)
- Salt
- Black pepper (coarsely ground if possible)
You won’t need to bother with breadcrumbs or brown sugar for this simple recipe. The flavor stands on its own!
There are a few simple tricks for getting tender and juicy pork chops:
- Select thick cut pork chops that are 1 – 1 ½ inches (2 ½ – 4 cm) thick
- Let the meat warm slightly for 20-30 minutes at room temperature
- Season with salt before cooking to tenderize the meat
- Cook only to an internal temperature of 145°F / 63°C
- Let the pork chops rest for 3-4 minutes after cooking, so the juices can retreat back into the meat
EQUIPMENT FOR MAKING SAUTÉED PORK CHOPS
- A large 14-inch cast iron skillet has enough space to cook 4 chops at once, and will produce a nice golden crust.
- You’ll find kitchen tongs super-helpful for flipping the pork chops.
- An instant meat thermometer is the best way to quickly check doneness.
MAKE AHEAD TIPS
Boneless pork chops can be cooked ahead of time and stored in an airtight container for up to 3 days.
For more on this story go to; https://www.yummly.com/recipe/15-Minute-Easy-Boneless-Pork-Chops-2703083?prm-v1&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=popular-searches-email_2019-06-28&personalizedFor=f12d8af9-e91d-4118-a777-189ff69bf971&utm_content=boneless+pork+chops
Speak Your Mind