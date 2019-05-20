Recipe of the week

Skillet Chicken With Bacon, Onion And Mushroom Gravy
By Melissa’s Southern Style Kitchen from Yummly
14 Ingredients 45 Minutes 620 Calories
Ingredients
- 5 slices bacon (cooked and crumbled)
- 4 boneless skinless chicken breasts ([8] oz)
- 3/4 cup all-purpose flour (divided)
- 1 teaspoon seasoned salt (plus additional as needed)
- 1 teaspoon paprika
- 1/2 teaspoon Italian seasoning (dried, or oregano)
- 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1/2 teaspoon onion powder
- 1/2 teaspoon tarragon
- 1/4 teaspoon black pepper (plus additional as needed)
- olive oil
- 1 pound baby bella mushrooms (sliced)
- 4 green onion (thinly sliced and divided)
- 2 cups half & half (or whole milk)
Instructions
- In large heavy bottomed skillet, cook the bacon, until crispy. Drain on paper towels reserving 2 Tbsp of drippings in the pan and reserve the rest for cooking the mushrooms and onions. Crumble the bacon and set aside.
- Sift together 1/2 cup all-purpose flour, seasoned salt, paprika, dried Italian seasoning, garlic powder, onion powder, tarragon and black pepper.
- Coat the chicken pieces on all sides with the seasoned flour.
- Add a couple of drizzles of olive oil to the bacon drippings in the pan.
- Cook the chicken pieces over medium-high heat for 3-4 minutes per side until golden and the juices run clear. Add additional oil as needed. Adjust the cooking time according to the thickness of the chicken.
- Remove from the pan to a platter and keep warm while you make the gravy.
- Add the reserved bacon drippings back to the pan. Add additional olive oil if needed to equal around 1/4 cup total.
- Add the sliced mushrooms and green onion, reserving 1 Tbsp of green onion for garnishing. Season with seasoned salt and black pepper to your taste.
- Cook over medium-high heat for 5 minutes or until the mushrooms have softened and are beginning to brown.
- Sprinkle 1/4 cup of all-purpose flour over the cooked mushrooms. Stir and cook over medium heat just until the flour has absorbed the liquid.
- Gradually add the milk, stirring constantly. Bring the gravy to a simmer. continue to stir. Taste and adjust the seasonings if needed.
- Bubble gently for 5 minutes or until thickened. After thickened, stir in 1/2 of the bacon crumbles.
- Return the chicken to the pan, spooning the gravy on top. Garnish with the reserved green onion and bacon crumbles.
- Serve immediately.
For more on this story go to: https://www.yummly.com/recipe/Skillet-Chicken-With-Bacon_-Onion-And-Mushroom-Gravy-986951?prm-v1&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=browse-email_2019-05-12&personalizedFor=f12d8af9-e91d-4118-a777-189ff69bf971&utm_content=weeknight-dinners
