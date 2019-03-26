RC’s CocoCay

Perfect day at CocoCay photo update

By Matt Hochberg from Royal Caribbean

With Royal Caribbean opening the first venues of its highly anticipated Perfect Day at CocoCay island makeover now open, we have a new batch of photos to share highlighting how guests are enjoying these new areas.

While sailing on Mariner of the Seas, we took these photos on CocoCay on March 23, 2019.

Pier

Walking off Mariner of the Seas, guests enjoy the short walk down the pier to the island. Currently, one of three walkways (left) is accessible for guests to use once they are on the island.

Maps like this are posted around the island to inform guests of what changes are open, and which are coming soon.

The largest freshwater pool in the Caribbean, Oasis Lagoon, has been open for a week now and is a huge hit with guests.

The pool is massive, offering plenty of room for all guests to enjoy, regardless of time of day. To that point, there is ample seating as well around the pool.

A great compliment any pool or beach day is a pineapple drink!

The hub of activity at Oasis Lagoon is the swim up bar.

The bar has a “dry side” as well, which allows those in and out of the water to enjoy a refreshing beverage.

Snack Shack

Conveniently located near Oasis Lagoon is the Snack Shack, which has a meny of quick to-go options, such as burgers, sandwhiches and salads.

Chill Grill

Dining options are plentiful at Chill Grill. The buffet stations efficiently distribute food quickly and easily.

Chill Grill offers ample seating on all sides, which makes the walk to or from the beach or pool quite quick.

Artisan Market

Guests travelling to or from the ship may want to peek into the many shops open on the island in the straw market. Be sure to bring cash.

